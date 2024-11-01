Valeriia Ivanova

Valeriia Ivanova

NJ author since 2025
Role:
UX Specialist
Company:
Netpeak US
Socials:
LinkedIn
Socials:
LinkedIn

Journal posts

Case Studies
UI/UX & CRO
50 0
Clothing Brand UX Case Study: How We Boosted Conversion Rate by 81%
Case Studies
UI/UX & CRO
Clothing Brand UX Case Study: How We Boosted Conversion Rate by 81%
50 0