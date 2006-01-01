Blog
Services
Clients
Case Studies
Glossary
Contacts
About Us
Alliance
Services
Clients
Case Studies
Glossary
Contacts
About Us
Alliance
Let’s talk
Case Studies
Online Advertising
Web Analytics
App Marketing
Retention
SEO
Mobile
SMM
Email marketing
SEO
SEO Academy
Technical SEO
Link Building
On-Page SEO
Case Studies
Semantic Core
Online Advertising
Ad Academy
Google Ads
Search Advertising
Targeted Advertising
Case Studies
Display Advertising
Contextual Advertising
Email marketing
Email Academy
Case Studies
Web Analytics
Analytics Academy
Google Analytics
API
R Programming Language
Case Studies
Telegram
Guides
Content Marketing
Content Ideas
Business
Marketing
Insights
Team
Processes
Mission
Mobile
Guides
Case Studies
SMM
Instagram
Facebook
Case Studies
SMM Academy
Marketplace
Etsy
Amazon
eBay
Retention Marketing
Case Studies
Services
Clients
Case Studies
Glossary
Contacts
About Us
Alliance
Case Studies
Online Advertising
Web Analytics
App Marketing
Retention
SEO
Mobile
SMM
Email marketing
SEO
SEO Academy
Technical SEO
Link Building
On-Page SEO
Case Studies
Semantic Core
Online Advertising
Ad Academy
Google Ads
Search Advertising
Targeted Advertising
Case Studies
Display Advertising
Contextual Advertising
Email marketing
Email Academy
Case Studies
Web Analytics
Analytics Academy
Google Analytics
API
R Programming Language
Case Studies
Telegram
Guides
Content Marketing
Content Ideas
Business
Marketing
Insights
Team
Processes
Mission
Mobile
Guides
Case Studies
SMM
Instagram
Facebook
Case Studies
SMM Academy
Marketplace
Etsy
Amazon
eBay
Retention Marketing
Case Studies
Home
/
App Marketing
/
App Case Studies
Case Studies App Marketing
How We Doubled App Installs and Raised Our Client's App Rating to 4.9 in the App Store and Google Play: A Case Study in the Shopping Niche
Case Studies
App Marketing
5 months ago
7
Liliia Kvyshko
2586
6
Despite the Competition: How Liro’s ASO Grew Impressions by 131% and Downloads by 38%
Case Studies
App Marketing
a year ago
6
Nataliia Kaidanovska
1264
2
Text ASO and CRO Loop Strategy for vidby MeetUP: Boosting App Impressions by 3,018% and Installs by 138% in a Month
Case Studies
App Marketing
a year ago
9
Iryna Kuznietsova
2416
4
Unveiling Triumph: Preply's App Sees a 66% Surge in Views and a 44% Rise in Downloads in Just 2 Weeks – The Inside Scoop
Case Studies
App Marketing
2 years ago
6
Nataliia Kaidanovska
2974
8
Ampere Business Bank: How Relevant Keywords Helped To Increase New App’s Impressions By 1615% And Downloads By 770%
Case Studies
App Marketing
2 years ago
5
Iryna Kuznietsova
3183
2
Text ASO Increases Views by 96% and Downloads by 115% in a Month in the E-Books Library Niche – How to Do It
Case Studies
App Marketing
2 years ago
7
Iryna Kuznietsova
3560
11
Apple Search Ads for COMFY: How to Increase App Downloads by 127% in the E-Commerce Sector During Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2023
Case Studies
App Marketing
2 years ago
8
Diana Dziubak
3268
8
Mod-Master App: increase Impressions by 452% and Downloads by 1600% in China
Case Studies
App Marketing
2 years ago
4
Irina Prikhodko
5141
5
ASO for Hairstyle & Haircut Try On – growth of installations by 413%
Case Studies
App Marketing
2 years ago
3
Irina Prikhodko
3739
0
OkTalk success story: Growth of app installs in the US and French markets
Case Studies
App Marketing
2 years ago
4
Irina Prikhodko
4310
4
SteuerGo App Case Study: Upgrading App Graphics to Increase Conversion from Impressions to Installs
Case Studies
App Marketing
3 years ago
4
Irina Prikhodko
5058
2
The success story of BNESIM: how to increase the number of impressions and installs in two metadata iterations
Case Studies
App Marketing
3 years ago
4
Irina Prikhodko
6697
8
Case Study: Apple Search Ads for Shoe Store App – Increasing Installs and Reducing CPA
Case Studies
App Marketing
3 years ago
5
Diana Dziubak
4204
11
Treasure Quest Blast ASO Case Study – Impressions Grew By 283%
Case Studies
App Marketing
3 years ago
2
Irina Prikhodko
3415
9
Elegro Wallet App ASO Case Study – Impressions Grew By 74% in One Month
Case Studies
App Marketing
3 years ago
2
Olha Hrek
3909
8
Organic Walk ASO Case Study — Impressions Grew By 83% In 9 Days After The Release
Case Studies
App Marketing
3 years ago
3
Olha Hrek
4314
12
Mergescapes App Store Optimization Case Study – Impressions +166% and Installs +60%
Case Studies
App Marketing
3 years ago
6
Maxim Melnik
4043
6
Show more