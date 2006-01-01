Articles about App Marketing

How We Doubled App Installs and Raised Our Client's App Rating to 4.9 in the App Store and Google Play: A Case Study in the Shopping Niche
a month ago 7
Liliia Kvyshko
1045 6
A Complete Guide to Key Metrics of Retention Marketing for Different Niches
a month ago 12
Liliia Kvyshko
602 2
Despite the Competition: How Liro’s ASO Grew Impressions by 131% and Downloads by 38%
a year ago 6
Nataliia Kaidanovska
1264 2
ASO App Checklist – Step-by-Step Guide to Launch
a year ago 22
Iryna Nezboretska
1313 2
How to Prepare an App Description for Google Play? Quick Guide
a year ago 6
Irina Prikhodko
2355 4
Google Play ASO: Ultimate Guide on App Store Optimization for Android in 2024
a year ago 16
Liliia Kvyshko
2375 2
Text ASO and CRO Loop Strategy for vidby MeetUP: Boosting App Impressions by 3,018% and Installs by 138% in a Month
a year ago 9
Iryna Kuznietsova
2416 4
How to Boost an App at the First App Store Release: Life Hacks from RadASO
a year ago 5
Nataliia Kaidanovska
1755 2
App Store and Google Play Metadata Adaptation for Different Countries: a Must-have Guide
a year ago 8
Vitalii Hubaryk
2044 2
Unveiling Triumph: Preply's App Sees a 66% Surge in Views and a 44% Rise in Downloads in Just 2 Weeks – The Inside Scoop
a year ago 6
Nataliia Kaidanovska
2974 8
Ampere Business Bank: How Relevant Keywords Helped To Increase New App’s Impressions By 1615% And Downloads By 770%
a year ago 5
Iryna Kuznietsova
3183 2
How to Make Your App Icon Stand Out: 11 Expert Design Tips for 2024
a year ago 7
Nataliia Kaidanovska
2646 12
Industry Titans: Which Apps and Why Have Gained Fame on App Store and Google Play in 2023
a year ago 11
Iryna Kuznietsova
2048 6
Why You Need Mockups to Promote Mobile Apps on the App Store and Google Play
a year ago 8
Hanna Romanko
2402 2
How to boost mobile app rankings using App Rating Prompts
a year ago 7
Maxim Melnik
3353 8
App Strategies: Tips for App Optimization on Seasonal Holidays
a year ago 10
Olena Hryhorenko
1986 8
Which Holiday ASO-Creatives Are Already Available on Google Play and the App Store? List for Your Inspirations
a year ago 5
Anastasiia Pasichna
2374 6
