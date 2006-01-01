Blog
Articles about App Marketing
How We Doubled App Installs and Raised Our Client's App Rating to 4.9 in the App Store and Google Play: A Case Study in the Shopping Niche
App Marketing
a month ago
7
Liliia Kvyshko
1045
6
0
A Complete Guide to Key Metrics of Retention Marketing for Different Niches
App Marketing
a month ago
12
Liliia Kvyshko
602
2
0
Despite the Competition: How Liro’s ASO Grew Impressions by 131% and Downloads by 38%
App Marketing
a year ago
6
Nataliia Kaidanovska
1264
2
0
ASO App Checklist – Step-by-Step Guide to Launch
App Marketing
a year ago
22
Iryna Nezboretska
1313
2
0
How to Prepare an App Description for Google Play? Quick Guide
App Marketing
a year ago
6
Irina Prikhodko
2355
4
0
Google Play ASO: Ultimate Guide on App Store Optimization for Android in 2024
App Marketing
a year ago
16
Liliia Kvyshko
2375
2
0
Text ASO and CRO Loop Strategy for vidby MeetUP: Boosting App Impressions by 3,018% and Installs by 138% in a Month
App Marketing
a year ago
9
Iryna Kuznietsova
2416
4
0
How to Boost an App at the First App Store Release: Life Hacks from RadASO
App Marketing
a year ago
5
Nataliia Kaidanovska
1755
2
0
App Store and Google Play Metadata Adaptation for Different Countries: a Must-have Guide
App Marketing
a year ago
8
Vitalii Hubaryk
2044
2
0
Unveiling Triumph: Preply's App Sees a 66% Surge in Views and a 44% Rise in Downloads in Just 2 Weeks – The Inside Scoop
App Marketing
a year ago
6
Nataliia Kaidanovska
2974
8
0
Ampere Business Bank: How Relevant Keywords Helped To Increase New App’s Impressions By 1615% And Downloads By 770%
App Marketing
a year ago
5
Iryna Kuznietsova
3183
2
0
How to Make Your App Icon Stand Out: 11 Expert Design Tips for 2024
App Marketing
a year ago
7
Nataliia Kaidanovska
2646
12
0
Industry Titans: Which Apps and Why Have Gained Fame on App Store and Google Play in 2023
App Marketing
a year ago
11
Iryna Kuznietsova
2048
6
0
Why You Need Mockups to Promote Mobile Apps on the App Store and Google Play
App Marketing
a year ago
8
Hanna Romanko
2402
2
0
How to boost mobile app rankings using App Rating Prompts
App Marketing
a year ago
7
Maxim Melnik
3353
8
0
App Strategies: Tips for App Optimization on Seasonal Holidays
App Marketing
a year ago
10
Olena Hryhorenko
1986
8
0
Which Holiday ASO-Creatives Are Already Available on Google Play and the App Store? List for Your Inspirations
App Marketing
a year ago
5
Anastasiia Pasichna
2374
6
0
Show more