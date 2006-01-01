Google Ads – tips and expert articles

Segments vs. Audiences in Google Analytics 4: A Comprehensive Setup Guide
Online Advertising
2 months ago 18
Anastasiia Hutnyk
Google Ads Targeting Methods: From Broad to Bullseye
Online Advertising
4 months ago 15
Andriy Vankhadlo
How to Set Up Button Click Tracking Using Google Tag Manager
Online Advertising
8 months ago 8
Anastasiia Shchehlova
What Are Custom Dimensions in GA4, and How Do They Help with Analytics?
Online Advertising
10 months ago 6
Inna Sai
What Are Affinity Audiences, and How Do You Target Them?
Online Advertising
a year ago 10
Natalia Koshel
A Step-by-Step Guide to Creating a Demand Gen Campaign
Online Advertising
a year ago 12
Yevheniia Kuzmina
How Does Google Ads Work? A Guide for Beginners in Online Advertising
Online Advertising
2 years ago 16
Anastasiia Sydorenko
Complete Guide to Performance Max Assets and Specs
Online Advertising
2 years ago 8
Denys Maidannyk
Performance Max Campaign Optimization: 10 Steps to Maximize Efficiency
Online Advertising
2 years ago 16
Yaroslav Cherkaskyi
A Comprehensive Guide to Creating a Performance Max Campaign in Google Ads Editor
Online Advertising
2 years ago 7
Anastasia Svynchenko
Google Ads Match Types: The Ultimate Guide
Online Advertising
3 years ago 20
Artem Kiblitskyi
How to set up Google Shopping: a guide for beginners
Online Advertising
5 years ago 10
Dmitrii Terzioglo
The most popular banner sizes in Google Ads
Online Advertising
5 years ago 5
Mary Holub
Google Smart Shopping: tips and experience
Online Advertising
5 years ago 6
Iryna Buyukli
Similar audiences in Google Shopping campaigns: test results
Online Advertising
6 years ago 4
Dmitrii Terzioglo
Google AdWords Banners: What are the Most Effective Ad Sizes?
Online Advertising
10 years ago 2
George Slavin
