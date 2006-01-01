Blog
Google Ads – tips and expert articles
Segments vs. Audiences in Google Analytics 4: A Comprehensive Setup Guide
Online Advertising
2 months ago
18
Anastasiia Hutnyk
1772
0
Google Ads Targeting Methods: From Broad to Bullseye
Online Advertising
4 months ago
15
Andriy Vankhadlo
1597
0
How to Set Up Button Click Tracking Using Google Tag Manager
Online Advertising
8 months ago
8
Anastasiia Shchehlova
3387
2
What Are Custom Dimensions in GA4, and How Do They Help with Analytics?
Online Advertising
10 months ago
6
Inna Sai
4771
2
What Are Affinity Audiences, and How Do You Target Them?
Online Advertising
a year ago
10
Natalia Koshel
11958
0
A Step-by-Step Guide to Creating a Demand Gen Campaign
Online Advertising
a year ago
12
Yevheniia Kuzmina
13104
3
How Does Google Ads Work? A Guide for Beginners in Online Advertising
Online Advertising
2 years ago
16
Anastasiia Sydorenko
5098
22
Complete Guide to Performance Max Assets and Specs
Online Advertising
2 years ago
8
Denys Maidannyk
106696
10
Performance Max Campaign Optimization: 10 Steps to Maximize Efficiency
Online Advertising
2 years ago
16
Yaroslav Cherkaskyi
8676
7
A Comprehensive Guide to Creating a Performance Max Campaign in Google Ads Editor
Online Advertising
2 years ago
7
Anastasia Svynchenko
10396
6
Google Ads Match Types: The Ultimate Guide
Online Advertising
3 years ago
20
Artem Kiblitskyi
11186
14
How to set up Google Shopping: a guide for beginners
Online Advertising
5 years ago
10
Dmitrii Terzioglo
14451
9
The most popular banner sizes in Google Ads
Online Advertising
5 years ago
5
Mary Holub
22299
3
Google Smart Shopping: tips and experience
Online Advertising
5 years ago
6
Iryna Buyukli
15718
12
Similar audiences in Google Shopping campaigns: test results
Online Advertising
6 years ago
4
Dmitrii Terzioglo
6063
1
Google AdWords Banners: What are the Most Effective Ad Sizes?
Online Advertising
10 years ago
2
George Slavin
21909
0