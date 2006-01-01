Denys Maidannyk

Denys Maidannyk

NJ author since 2023
Role:
Intern PPC Specialist at Team #2
Information about yourself
Graduated from internet marketing courses at Projector. Joined the PPC Netpeak team in March 2023.

Journal posts

Online Advertising
20975 2
Rich Creative Instant Forms for Lead Generation in Meta
Online Advertising
106696 10
Complete Guide to Performance Max Assets and Specs
