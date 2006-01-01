Blog
Let’s talk
Home
/
Online Advertising
/
Targeted Advertising
Targeted Advertising – tips and expert articles
How to Set Up Automated Rules in Meta Ads
Online Advertising
11 months ago
9
Anastasiia Hutnyk
18637
1
Access to Key Elements of Facebook Business Manager: Why and How to Provide It
Online Advertising
a year ago
6
Anastasiia Hutnyk
1981
4
Facebook Ad Creatives: Best Practices from Netpeak Journal
Online Advertising
a year ago
14
Oksana Bondarenko
6625
3
A Comprehensive Guide to Facebook Ad Targeting Options
Online Advertising
a year ago
20
Oksana Bondarenko
27702
2
Setting Up Image Customization for Facebook Dynamic Ads: A Step-by-Step Guide
Online Advertising
a year ago
17
Roman Mordvinov
5722
15
Advertising on Spotify: What Is It and How to Сreate The First Campaign
Online Advertising
2 years ago
13
Azer Askerov
4899
7
How to Use Facebook's Advanced Audience Settings to Improve Your Ad Campaign Results
Online Advertising
2 years ago
6
Olga Serebrianska
8669
2
Rich Creative Instant Forms for Lead Generation in Meta
Online Advertising
2 years ago
6
Denys Maidannyk
20976
2
Advertising on Twitter: What Is It and How to Сreate the First Campaign
Online Advertising
2 years ago
11
Azer Askerov
4248
17
A/B Testing on Facebook: What Is It and How to Set Up an Ad Split Test?
Online Advertising
2 years ago
8
Olga Serebrianska
7744
3
A Guide to Posting Perfect Facebook Carousel Ads
Online Advertising
2 years ago
11
Yaroslav Cherkaskyi
76457
11
What Is Targeted Advertising & How Does It Work?
Online Advertising
3 years ago
29
Irina Omelchenko
7175
10
Facebook Worldwide Targeting Trap
Online Advertising
5 years ago
12
Vasyl Sergiienko
13063
18