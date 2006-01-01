Blog
Brocard Case Study: How We Increased App Revenue Sixfold in Seven Months
Case Studies
Online Advertising
2 months ago
8
Evgeniy Kaduk
1281
0
OLX Poland Case Study: Reducing Сosts by 34.4% with Netpeak and Boosting Traffic by 15% and Conversions by 26%
Case Studies
Online Advertising
10 months ago
10
Maksym Skladannyi
16077
6
Ukrposhta Case Study: How to Build Brand Awareness, Get Quality Traffic, and Improve Conversion Rate with Display&Video360
Case Studies
Online Advertising
2 years ago
9
Oleksii Filippov
9044
4
OLX (by Naspers): How to Increase DAU Through the One Cent Strategy in Shopping Campaigns
Case Studies
Online Advertising
2 years ago
7
Roman Bugayov
10552
6
Case Study: Facebook Digital Campaign for the Online Marketplace's Mobile App
Case Studies
Online Advertising
3 years ago
3
Ilya Strizhak
9333
9
Case Study: PPC for Premium Car Tuning Service — How to Quickly Reduce Cost per Conversion in the Niche of High-End Automotive Services
Case Studies
Online Advertising
3 years ago
3
Tatyana Rak
7933
8
OWOX Success Story: How to Sell Tickets Four Days Before an Offline Conference
Case Studies
Online Advertising
3 years ago
3
Sergey Berezhnoy
7371
11
Office-Expert.kz Case Study: How to Reduce Cost Per Conversion by 33% and Grow CR by 67%
Case Studies
Online Advertising
3 years ago
4
Denis Katorov
7316
12
Secunda Advertising Case Study: How to Get More Than 13,000 Offline Store Visits With Local Google Campaigns
Case Studies
Online Advertising
3 years ago
4
Sergey Berezhnoy
5989
8
Housing Estate Case Study: How to Reduce Cost Per Lead from a Smart Campaigns in the Real Estate Niche by 46%
Case Studies
Online Advertising
3 years ago
4
Diana Korsun
7444
6
The Success Story of La Novale Dress Boutique – ROMI 109% in Two Months
Case Studies
Online Advertising
3 years ago
4
Yuliia Torhovtseva
4470
2
Case Study: PPC for Kazakhstan Educational Courses
Case Studies
Online Advertising
3 years ago
3
Olena Badovska
3974
8
Citrus Case Study: Experimental Launch of TrueView for Shopping and TrueView for Action Campaigns
Case Studies
Online Advertising
3 years ago
4
Mary Holub
3789
8
Boo.ua Success Story: Sales Growth of 280% in 8 Months
Case Studies
Online Advertising
3 years ago
4
Evgeniy Kaduk
4296
8
Case Study: PPC for HoReCa Company – Profit Went Up By 315% in Five Months
Case Studies
Online Advertising
3 years ago
4
Eugenia Dolinina
4320
9
How Facebook and Google Ads Increased Registration Conversion by 98% For an Educational Center
Case Studies
Online Advertising
3 years ago
3
Sergey Berezhnoy
3637
7
GoldLaser Success Story: How to Get 174% More Calls with Video Ads
Case Studies
Online Advertising
3 years ago
3
Van Tung Do
4066
11
