Brocard Case Study: How We Increased App Revenue Sixfold in Seven Months
2 months ago 8
Evgeniy Kaduk
1281 0
OLX Poland Case Study: Reducing Сosts by 34.4% with Netpeak and Boosting Traffic by 15% and Conversions by 26%
10 months ago 10
Maksym Skladannyi
16077 6
Ukrposhta Case Study: How to Build Brand Awareness, Get Quality Traffic, and Improve Conversion Rate with Display&Video360
2 years ago 9
Oleksii Filippov
9044 4
OLX (by Naspers): How to Increase DAU Through the One Cent Strategy in Shopping Campaigns
2 years ago 7
Roman Bugayov
10552 6
Case Study: Facebook Digital Campaign for the Online Marketplace's Mobile App
3 years ago 3
Ilya Strizhak
9333 9
Case Study: PPC for Premium Car Tuning Service — How to Quickly Reduce Cost per Conversion in the Niche of High-End Automotive Services
3 years ago 3
Tatyana Rak
7933 8
OWOX Success Story: How to Sell Tickets Four Days Before an Offline Conference
3 years ago 3
Sergey Berezhnoy
7371 11
Office-Expert.kz Case Study: How to Reduce Cost Per Conversion by 33% and Grow CR by 67%
3 years ago 4
Denis Katorov
7316 12
Secunda Advertising Case Study: How to Get More Than 13,000 Offline Store Visits With Local Google Campaigns
3 years ago 4
Sergey Berezhnoy
5989 8
Housing Estate Case Study: How to Reduce Cost Per Lead from a Smart Campaigns in the Real Estate Niche by 46%
3 years ago 4
Diana Korsun
7444 6
The Success Story of La Novale Dress Boutique – ROMI 109% in Two Months
3 years ago 4
Yuliia Torhovtseva
4470 2
Case Study: PPC for Kazakhstan Educational Courses
3 years ago 3
Olena Badovska
3974 8
Citrus Case Study: Experimental Launch of TrueView for Shopping and TrueView for Action Campaigns
3 years ago 4
Mary Holub
3789 8
Boo.ua Success Story: Sales Growth of 280% in 8 Months
3 years ago 4
Evgeniy Kaduk
4296 8
Case Study: PPC for HoReCa Company – Profit Went Up By 315% in Five Months
3 years ago 4
Eugenia Dolinina
4320 9
How Facebook and Google Ads Increased Registration Conversion by 98% For an Educational Center
3 years ago 3
Sergey Berezhnoy
3637 7
GoldLaser Success Story: How to Get 174% More Calls with Video Ads
3 years ago 3
Van Tung Do
4066 11
