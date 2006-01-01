Denis Katorov

Denis Katorov

NJ author since 2017
Role:
Middle PPC Specialist
Company:
Netpeak
Place of residence:
Ukraine, Kharkiv

Journal posts

Case Studies
Online Advertising
7316 12
Office-Expert.kz Case Study: How to Reduce Cost Per Conversion by 33% and Grow CR by 67%
Case Studies
Online Advertising
Office-Expert.kz Case Study: How to Reduce Cost Per Conversion by 33% and Grow CR by 67%
7316 12
Case Studies
Online Advertising
5181 7
Pandora.kz PPC Case Study – Increased Transaction Coefficient by 65.25%
Case Studies
Online Advertising
Pandora.kz PPC Case Study – Increased Transaction Coefficient by 65.25%
5181 7