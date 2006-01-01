Blog
Case Studies Mobile
A Discovery Session as the Crucial Step in the Creation of Medical Service Applications
Guest post
Mobile
a year ago
6
Alex Seagull
4290
6
OLX (by Naspers) Case Study: How to Grow Paid Downloads by 80% with ASA While Reducing CPI
Case Studies
Mobile
3 years ago
4
Maksym Sokol
5462
8
LeBoutique Success Story: How to Make Your App Profitable
Case Studies
Mobile
3 years ago
3
Marina Bril
5395
8
Sociaro.AI & Netpeak case study: How to increase mobile app revenue using Google UAC optimization
Case Studies
Mobile
4 years ago
12
Aleksandr Kut
4721
12
Promoting iOS/Android Mobile App via AdWords, YouTube, Facebook, and iAD: Bulletin Board App Case Study
Case Studies
Mobile
5 years ago
4
Marina Bril
34814
9