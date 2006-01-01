Marina Bril

Marina Bril

NJ author since 2016

Journal posts

Case Studies
Mobile
5395 8
LeBoutique Success Story: How to Make Your App Profitable
Case Studies
Mobile
34814 9
Promoting iOS/Android Mobile App via AdWords, YouTube, Facebook, and iAD: Bulletin Board App Case Study
Online Advertising
17222 7
15 Ideas for Mobile App Targeting on Facebook
Online Advertising
15567 0
How To Work With Apps in Google Play Developers Console
