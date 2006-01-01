Mary Holub

Mary Holub

NJ author since 2017
Role:
Middle PPC Specialist
Place of residence:
Ukraine, Kharkiv
Information about yourself
Phd in Economics. Have certificates in Google Ads (Search, GDN, Video), Google Analytics, Bing.

Journal posts

Case Studies
Online Advertising
3789 8
Citrus Case Study: Experimental Launch of TrueView for Shopping and TrueView for Action Campaigns
Case Studies
Online Advertising
3799 7
Neropizza Success Story: How a Black Dough Pizza Delivery Ad Achieved ROMI Growth of 616%
Online Advertising
22299 3
The most popular banner sizes in Google Ads
