Roman Bugayov

Roman Bugayov

NJ author since 2022
Role:
Middle PPC Specialist at Team #1
Company:
Netpeak
Socials:
LinkedIn
Socials:
LinkedIn

Journal posts

Case Studies
Online Advertising
10552 6
OLX (by Naspers): How to Increase DAU Through the One Cent Strategy in Shopping Campaigns
Case Studies
Online Advertising
OLX (by Naspers): How to Increase DAU Through the One Cent Strategy in Shopping Campaigns
10552 6