Oksana Bondarenko

NJ author since 2023
Junior PPC Specialist
Netpeak
I first heard about Netpeak at university as a very cool Ukrainian company, but I didn't get here right away, but after searching for my specialization in marketing for two years. I have been working as a PPC specialist at Netpeak since June 2023. Furthermore, I strive to become a professional and expert in the field of PPC. That is why I try to grow and learn all the necessary tools to run ads and collect analytics. I really like that this area combines accuracy, analytics, and creativity.

Web Analytics
How to Add a New Website to GA4 or GTM
Online Advertising
How to Set Up Form Submission Tracking in Google Analytics 4
Online Advertising
Facebook Ad Creatives: Best Practices from Netpeak Journal
Online Advertising
A Comprehensive Guide to Facebook Ad Targeting Options
