Oksana Bondarenko

I first heard about Netpeak at university as a very cool Ukrainian company, but I didn't get here right away, but after searching for my specialization in marketing for two years. I have been working as a PPC specialist at Netpeak since June 2023. Furthermore, I strive to become a professional and expert in the field of PPC. That is why I try to grow and learn all the necessary tools to run ads and collect analytics. I really like that this area combines accuracy, analytics, and creativity.