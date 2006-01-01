Andriy Vankhadlo

Andriy Vankhadlo

NJ author since 2025
Information about yourself
An experienced PPC specialist at Netpeak US.

Journal posts

Online Advertising
130 0
Ad Placement Matters: How Context Influences Results
Online Advertising
Ad Placement Matters: How Context Influences Results
130 0
Online Advertising
1297 0
A Beginner’s Guide to Programmatic Display Ads for E-Commerce Brands
Online Advertising
A Beginner’s Guide to Programmatic Display Ads for E-Commerce Brands
1297 0
Online Advertising
875 0
PPC for E-commerce: How to Buy Attention Without Going Broke
Online Advertising
PPC for E-commerce: How to Buy Attention Without Going Broke
875 0
Online Advertising
567 0
How ChatGPT Atlas Should Reshape Your Digital Marketing Strategy
Online Advertising
How ChatGPT Atlas Should Reshape Your Digital Marketing Strategy
567 0
Online Advertising
560 0
Why Should You Integrate Chatbot Development for Business in Your Strategy?
Online Advertising
Why Should You Integrate Chatbot Development for Business in Your Strategy?
560 0
Online Advertising
492 0
SaaS PPC Mistakes: 9 Reasons Your Campaign Fails (and How to Fix Them)
Online Advertising
SaaS PPC Mistakes: 9 Reasons Your Campaign Fails (and How to Fix Them)
492 0
Online Advertising
701 0
11 E-commerce PPC Mistakes You Can’t Afford
Online Advertising
11 E-commerce PPC Mistakes You Can’t Afford
701 0
Online Advertising
1446 0
Fashion PPC Case Study: How Seasonality Should Control Your Strategy
Online Advertising
Fashion PPC Case Study: How Seasonality Should Control Your Strategy
1446 0
Online Advertising
1597 0
Google Ads Targeting Methods: From Broad to Bullseye
Online Advertising
Google Ads Targeting Methods: From Broad to Bullseye
1597 0
Online Advertising
687 0
Chatbot Marketing: Can It Actually Convert Advertising Leads?
Online Advertising
Chatbot Marketing: Can It Actually Convert Advertising Leads?
687 0