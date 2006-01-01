Blog
Andriy Vankhadlo
NJ author since 2025
Information about yourself
An experienced PPC specialist at Netpeak US.
Journal posts
Online Advertising
130
0
Ad Placement Matters: How Context Influences Results
Online Advertising
Ad Placement Matters: How Context Influences Results
130
0
Online Advertising
1297
0
A Beginner’s Guide to Programmatic Display Ads for E-Commerce Brands
Online Advertising
A Beginner’s Guide to Programmatic Display Ads for E-Commerce Brands
1297
0
Online Advertising
875
0
PPC for E-commerce: How to Buy Attention Without Going Broke
Online Advertising
PPC for E-commerce: How to Buy Attention Without Going Broke
875
0
Online Advertising
567
0
How ChatGPT Atlas Should Reshape Your Digital Marketing Strategy
Online Advertising
How ChatGPT Atlas Should Reshape Your Digital Marketing Strategy
567
0
Online Advertising
560
0
Why Should You Integrate Chatbot Development for Business in Your Strategy?
Online Advertising
Why Should You Integrate Chatbot Development for Business in Your Strategy?
560
0
Online Advertising
492
0
SaaS PPC Mistakes: 9 Reasons Your Campaign Fails (and How to Fix Them)
Online Advertising
SaaS PPC Mistakes: 9 Reasons Your Campaign Fails (and How to Fix Them)
492
0
Online Advertising
701
0
11 E-commerce PPC Mistakes You Can’t Afford
Online Advertising
11 E-commerce PPC Mistakes You Can’t Afford
701
0
Online Advertising
1446
0
Fashion PPC Case Study: How Seasonality Should Control Your Strategy
Online Advertising
Fashion PPC Case Study: How Seasonality Should Control Your Strategy
1446
0
Online Advertising
1597
0
Google Ads Targeting Methods: From Broad to Bullseye
Online Advertising
Google Ads Targeting Methods: From Broad to Bullseye
1597
0
Online Advertising
687
0
Chatbot Marketing: Can It Actually Convert Advertising Leads?
Online Advertising
Chatbot Marketing: Can It Actually Convert Advertising Leads?
687
0