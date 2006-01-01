Blog
Yevheniia Kuzmina
NJ author since 2024
Role:
PPC Specialist
Company:
Netpeak
Information about yourself
I always wanted my work to be useful to society and make a visible difference to people. Being a PPC marketer was a perfect fit.
Journal posts
Online Advertising
6366
3
Banner Ads: Definition and Information
Online Advertising
Banner Ads: Definition and Information
6366
3
Online Advertising
13104
3
A Step-by-Step Guide to Creating a Demand Gen Campaign
Online Advertising
A Step-by-Step Guide to Creating a Demand Gen Campaign
13104
3