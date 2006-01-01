Irina Prikhodko

Irina Prikhodko

NJ author since 2022
Role:
Content Marketing Specialist
Company:
Netpeak
Information about yourself
Content Marketing Specialist

Journal posts

App Marketing
2355 4
How to Prepare an App Description for Google Play? Quick Guide
Case Studies
App Marketing
5141 5
Mod-Master App: increase Impressions by 452% and Downloads by 1600% in China
Case Studies
App Marketing
3739 0
ASO for Hairstyle & Haircut Try On – growth of installations by 413%
App Marketing
26510 18
Mobile app promotion – How to promote a mobile app
App Marketing
4065 4
What is ASO and how to promote a mobile app?
App Marketing
50744 4
Who is an ASO specialist and why is it advantageous to master this profession in 2023?
Case Studies
App Marketing
4310 4
OkTalk success story: Growth of app installs in the US and French markets
App Marketing
3372 6
Engaging Users with a Mobile Application: Understanding User Acquisition as a Strategic Process
Case Studies
App Marketing
5058 2
SteuerGo App Case Study: Upgrading App Graphics to Increase Conversion from Impressions to Installs
Case Studies
App Marketing
6697 8
The success story of BNESIM: how to increase the number of impressions and installs in two metadata iterations
Case Studies
App Marketing
3415 9
Treasure Quest Blast ASO Case Study – Impressions Grew By 283%
