Iryna Kuznietsova

For six months, I was employed at Netpeak Agency, contributing to the development of the SERM (Search Engine Reputation Management) service, with a focus on online reputation management. Subsequently, I shifted my focus and transitioned into a role as an ASO (App Store Optimization) specialist. In this capacity, my responsibilities involve researching the algorithms of mobile application stores. Working collaboratively with the RadASO team, I engage in promoting client applications to secure top positions and enhance their overall profitability.

Case Studies
App Marketing
2416 4
Text ASO and CRO Loop Strategy for vidby MeetUP: Boosting App Impressions by 3,018% and Installs by 138% in a Month
Case Studies
App Marketing
3183 2
Ampere Business Bank: How Relevant Keywords Helped To Increase New App’s Impressions By 1615% And Downloads By 770%
App Marketing
2048 6
Industry Titans: Which Apps and Why Have Gained Fame on App Store and Google Play in 2023
App Marketing
1678 7
The Indus Appstore App Launch: What Developers and ASO Specialists Need to Know
Case Studies
App Marketing
3560 11
Text ASO Increases Views by 96% and Downloads by 115% in a Month in the E-Books Library Niche – How to Do It
App Marketing
1990 8
Reviews and Ratings in App Store Optimization (ASO) and App Promotion Strategies
App Marketing
3993 6
75 Mistakes in ASO Optimization and Analyzing Its Results
App Marketing
5031 5
The Ultimate Guide to Mobile Analytics and MMP
App Marketing
2369 10
10 differences between the App Store and Google Play graphics
App Marketing
2123 10
Instruction-memo for visual ASO
