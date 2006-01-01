Iryna Kuznietsova
NJ author since 2021
Role:
Pre-Middle ASO specialist at Team #1
Company:
RadASO
Information about yourself
For six months, I was employed at Netpeak Agency, contributing to the development of the SERM (Search Engine Reputation Management) service, with a focus on online reputation management. Subsequently, I shifted my focus and transitioned into a role as an ASO (App Store Optimization) specialist. In this capacity, my responsibilities involve researching the algorithms of mobile application stores. Working collaboratively with the RadASO team, I engage in promoting client applications to secure top positions and enhance their overall profitability.