Nataliia Kaidanovska
NJ author since 2022
Role:
ASO Specialist
Company:
RadASO
Socials:
Information about yourself
Joined RadASO in June 2022 after completing professional courses from Choice31.
Socials:
Journal posts
Case Studies
App Marketing
1264
2
Despite the Competition: How Liro’s ASO Grew Impressions by 131% and Downloads by 38%
Case Studies
App Marketing
Despite the Competition: How Liro’s ASO Grew Impressions by 131% and Downloads by 38%
1264
2
App Marketing
1755
2
How to Boost an App at the First App Store Release: Life Hacks from RadASO
App Marketing
How to Boost an App at the First App Store Release: Life Hacks from RadASO
1755
2
Case Studies
App Marketing
2974
8
Unveiling Triumph: Preply's App Sees a 66% Surge in Views and a 44% Rise in Downloads in Just 2 Weeks – The Inside Scoop
Case Studies
App Marketing
Unveiling Triumph: Preply's App Sees a 66% Surge in Views and a 44% Rise in Downloads in Just 2 Weeks – The Inside Scoop
2974
8
App Marketing
2646
12
How to Make Your App Icon Stand Out: 11 Expert Design Tips for 2024
App Marketing
How to Make Your App Icon Stand Out: 11 Expert Design Tips for 2024
2646
12
App Marketing
3829
8
A/B Testing in ASO. What Is It and How to Conduct It in Apple’s App Store or Google Play?
App Marketing
A/B Testing in ASO. What Is It and How to Conduct It in Apple’s App Store or Google Play?
3829
8
App Marketing
4384
10
Traffic Cannibalization in ASO and Apple Search Ads
App Marketing
Traffic Cannibalization in ASO and Apple Search Ads
4384
10
App Marketing
3356
26
The Ultimate Spreadsheet Guide by RadASO
App Marketing
The Ultimate Spreadsheet Guide by RadASO
3356
26