Anastasia Kundelskaya

Anastasia Kundelskaya

NJ author since 2016
Role:
Deputy Head of PPC and PPA
Company:
Netpeak

Journal posts

Case Studies
Online Advertising
4453 11
Outpost Club Success Story: How Website Conversion Can be Increased by 32% Within Three Months
Case Studies
Online Advertising
Outpost Club Success Story: How Website Conversion Can be Increased by 32% Within Three Months
4453 11
Case Studies
Online Advertising
5119 5
Colin’s Success Story: Increased ROAS by 110% in Six Months
Case Studies
Online Advertising
Colin’s Success Story: Increased ROAS by 110% in Six Months
5119 5