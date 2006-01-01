Anna Fedorenko
NJ author since 2024
Role:
PPC Specialist
Company:
Netpeak Agency Ukraine
Information about yourself
Joined the Netpeak Ukraine team in 2023 as a PPC specialist in the Enterprise Department. A certified Google Ads professional, continuously growing in the digital marketing field. Believes that the key to a successful advertising campaign lies in combining analytical thinking with a creative approach. Sees every new project as an opportunity to create something unique and effective for the client.