Anna Sergeeva

Anna Sergeeva

NJ author since 2016
Role:
Senior PPC Specialist at Team #2
Company:
Netpeak
Place of residence:
Ukraine, Odesa

Journal posts

Case Studies
Online Advertising
3720 8
Citrus Success Story: How to Increase Revenue by 54.7% with Google Ads Marketing
Case Studies
Online Advertising
3508 8
Citrus Success Story: How to Reduce Transaction Costs by 48% with Automated Strategies in Google Ads
Case Studies
Online Advertising
13808 8
Autobaza Case Study: How to Reduce Advertising Costs and Increase ROMI by 772%
