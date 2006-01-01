Mariia Bondarenko
NJ author since 2024
Role:
Graphic Designer
Company:
Netpeak Agency Ukraine
Place of residence:
Ukraine, Dnipro
Information about yourself
In design since 2017. Started career by creating logos and developing corporate identity for brands. Since 2023, I have been specializing in creating advertising creatives and visual design of content for social networks. I have implemented successful cases for the Ichnia brand and Oleksandr Usyk. Currently, I work as a graphic designer at Netpeak Agency.