Elena Voskoboinik

I started my career at Netpeak in 2014 as a Junior SEO Specialist. As a Middle SEO Specialist, I worked with projects across various industries, including auto parts, healthcare, musical instruments, and clothing. In 2017–2018, I helped set up production processes for the SEO department in our Bulgarian office. Since 2019, I’ve served as Deputy Head of the SEO Department, focusing on service development. Since 2020, I’ve been leading the SEO Department at Netpeak.