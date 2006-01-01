Kateryna Muzyka

Kateryna Muzyka

NJ author since 2024
Company:
Netpeak Agency Ukraine
Information about yourself
UX specialist at Netpeak Ukraine. Joined the team in 2024.

Journal posts

Business
798 0
A/B Testing in E-Commerce: How the Color of the "Buy" Button Affects CTR
Business
A/B Testing in E-Commerce: How the Color of the "Buy" Button Affects CTR
798 0
Case Studies
5823 26
How Website Redesign Can Affect User Experience: UX/UI for Zavezu
Case Studies
How Website Redesign Can Affect User Experience: UX/UI for Zavezu
5823 26