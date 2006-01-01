Blog
Kateryna Muzyka
Netpeak Agency Ukraine
UX specialist at Netpeak Ukraine. Joined the team in 2024.
Business
A/B Testing in E-Commerce: How the Color of the "Buy" Button Affects CTR
A/B Testing in E-Commerce: How the Color of the "Buy" Button Affects CTR
How Website Redesign Can Affect User Experience: UX/UI for Zavezu
How Website Redesign Can Affect User Experience: UX/UI for Zavezu
