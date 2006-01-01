Kateryna Ozerova

Kateryna Ozerova

NJ author since 2025
Role:
Data Analyst
Company:
Netpeak Agency Ukraine
Information about yourself
In digital since 2020. I enjoy working with websites from content creation to promotion and analytics.

Journal posts

Web Analytics
17769 2
Firebase Dynamic Links Is Shutting Down — Here’s How to Preserve Functionality and Retain Users
Web Analytics
Firebase Dynamic Links Is Shutting Down — Here’s How to Preserve Functionality and Retain Users
17769 2