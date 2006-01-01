Maks Hapchuk
NJ author since 2025
Role:
Founder, Web Analyst, Marketer
Company:
PROANALYTICS ACADEMY
Place of residence:
Ukraine, Kyiv
Information about yourself
I have been working in internet marketing and web analytics since 2015. I run the Telegram channel #AnalyticsTips, where I share insights on analytics and occasionally post broader reflections on Jam. I’m the author of the Analytics Tips blog and the founder of PROANALYTICS.ACADEMY, a training platform dedicated to web analytics education. I lead the analytics team at Proanalytics. Team and am also the co-founder of the Monolytics survey service.