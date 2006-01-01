Mykola Kryvonos

Information about yourself

I work as a PPC specialist at Netpeak — the company I once dreamed of and where I now grow every day. I entered the field of digital marketing in 2023 and immediately knew it was the right path for me. I love numbers, analysis, and clear results, but most of all, I love the feeling when your work truly makes an impact. I’m driven by the team goal “III > I” and the understanding that I contribute to achieving it.