Saif Malunder
NJ author since 2024
Role:
Digital marketer
Company:
Content Arcade
Information about yourself
I'm a digital marketer and writer who has introduced various modern strategies in my published articles. I'm also the co-author of several popular digital marketing books. I was a bookseller before moving into children's publishing and worked for Knowledge Creators Company as a creative writer. While working for this company, I wrote a number of articles and blogs for teens and children on the appropriate use of technology.