Tamara Strelnykova

NJ author since 2017
Role:
Junior PPC Specialist at Tonti Laguna
Information about yourself
I work as a PPC specialist at Tonti Laguna. I am Bing Accredited and Google Certified.

Journal posts

Online Advertising
12864 26
Google Ads vs Bing Ads: What’s More Efficient?
Online Advertising
8887 1
How to launch contextual advertising in Japan
