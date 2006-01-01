Yulia Kononchuk
NJ author since 2023
Role:
Junior SEO Specialist
Company:
Netpeak
Information about yourself
In 2022, graduated with honors from the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv with a degree in Journalism and Social Communication. During my studies, I interned at a number of media outlets and received a scholarship from a German organization as a promising young Ukrainian journalist. I was a finalist in the US State Department's Young Leaders Program. I have been working at Netpeak since 2023.