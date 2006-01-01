Viktoriia Havryliuk

Viktoriia Havryliuk

NJ author since 2023
Role:
SEO Specialist
Company:
Netpeak Agency Ukraine
Information about yourself
**Translation (natural, casual, soft tone):** She stepped into the SEO world in December 2022 after successfully completing an internship at Netpeak. Now she’s part of one of the agency’s SEO teams, growing from Intern to Upper-Junior and continuing to level up. She works on promoting projects from different niches and regions, helping them reach the top of organic search results.

Journal posts

Web Analytics
3831 0
How to Use Calculated Fields in Looker Studio (Google Data Studio)
Web Analytics
How to Use Calculated Fields in Looker Studio (Google Data Studio)
3831 0