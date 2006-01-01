Yuliia Lekh
NJ author since 2025
Role:
Sales Development Representative
Company:
Netpeak Agency Ukraine
Information about yourself
In B2B lead generation since 2022 — I create and launch sales strategies for any niche and business. I always keep a focus on personalization, hypotheses and testing and am constantly looking for a way to say it briefly but accurately — so that the lead wants to answer himself. I like to come up with new approaches and visions so that every Netpeak Ukraine client gets the most out of our channel.