Alex Prus

Alex Prus

NJ author since 2023
Role:
Head of FrontEnd Department
Company:
WEZOM
Socials:
Facebook LinkedIn
Information about yourself
Head of FrontEnd Department with expertise in developing high-load projects and successfully managing a team of developers.
Socials:
Facebook LinkedIn

Journal posts

SEO
4596 5
Google PageSpeed 100 points – How Important is it?
SEO
Google PageSpeed 100 points – How Important is it?
4596 5