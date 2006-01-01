Alexey Seleznev

Alexey Seleznev

NJ author since 2016
Role:
Head of Analytics Dept.
Company:
Netpeak
Place of residence:
Ukraine, Odesa

Journal posts

Case Studies
Web Analytics
9082 8
Case Study: Analytical Tool for Ticket Sales Service – Hundreds of Event Advertising Budgets Managed in Real Time
Case Studies
Web Analytics
Case Study: Analytical Tool for Ticket Sales Service – Hundreds of Event Advertising Budgets Managed in Real Time
9082 8
Case Studies
Web Analytics
4691 8
How We Created a Web Analytics Tool for an E-Commerce Website
Case Studies
Web Analytics
How We Created a Web Analytics Tool for an E-Commerce Website
4691 8
Web Analytics
12142 9
Migrating from AdWords API to Google Ads API. A Comprehensive Guideline
Web Analytics
Migrating from AdWords API to Google Ads API. A Comprehensive Guideline
12142 9
Web Analytics
16054 14
How to Extract Marketing Campaign Statistics from Facebook API Using R
Web Analytics
How to Extract Marketing Campaign Statistics from Facebook API Using R
16054 14
Web Analytics
11108 4
How we implemented BI analytics in contextual advertising department
Web Analytics
How we implemented BI analytics in contextual advertising department
11108 4