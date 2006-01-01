Blog
Services
Clients
Case Studies
Glossary
Contacts
About Us
Alliance
Services
Clients
Case Studies
Glossary
Contacts
About Us
Alliance
Let’s talk
Case Studies
Online Advertising
Web Analytics
App Marketing
Retention
SEO
Mobile
SMM
Email marketing
SEO
SEO Academy
Technical SEO
Link Building
On-Page SEO
Case Studies
Semantic Core
Online Advertising
Ad Academy
Google Ads
Search Advertising
Targeted Advertising
Case Studies
Display Advertising
Contextual Advertising
Email marketing
Email Academy
Case Studies
Web Analytics
Analytics Academy
Google Analytics
API
R Programming Language
Case Studies
Telegram
Guides
Content Marketing
Content Ideas
Business
Marketing
Insights
Team
Processes
Mission
Mobile
Guides
Case Studies
SMM
Instagram
Facebook
Case Studies
SMM Academy
Marketplace
Etsy
Amazon
eBay
Retention Marketing
Case Studies
Services
Clients
Case Studies
Glossary
Contacts
About Us
Alliance
Case Studies
Online Advertising
Web Analytics
App Marketing
Retention
SEO
Mobile
SMM
Email marketing
SEO
SEO Academy
Technical SEO
Link Building
On-Page SEO
Case Studies
Semantic Core
Online Advertising
Ad Academy
Google Ads
Search Advertising
Targeted Advertising
Case Studies
Display Advertising
Contextual Advertising
Email marketing
Email Academy
Case Studies
Web Analytics
Analytics Academy
Google Analytics
API
R Programming Language
Case Studies
Telegram
Guides
Content Marketing
Content Ideas
Business
Marketing
Insights
Team
Processes
Mission
Mobile
Guides
Case Studies
SMM
Instagram
Facebook
Case Studies
SMM Academy
Marketplace
Etsy
Amazon
eBay
Retention Marketing
Case Studies
Alexey Seleznev
NJ author since 2016
Role:
Head of Analytics Dept.
Company:
Netpeak
Place of residence:
Ukraine, Odesa
Journal posts
Case Studies
Web Analytics
9082
8
Case Study: Analytical Tool for Ticket Sales Service – Hundreds of Event Advertising Budgets Managed in Real Time
Case Studies
Web Analytics
Case Study: Analytical Tool for Ticket Sales Service – Hundreds of Event Advertising Budgets Managed in Real Time
9082
8
Case Studies
Web Analytics
4691
8
How We Created a Web Analytics Tool for an E-Commerce Website
Case Studies
Web Analytics
How We Created a Web Analytics Tool for an E-Commerce Website
4691
8
Web Analytics
12142
9
Migrating from AdWords API to Google Ads API. A Comprehensive Guideline
Web Analytics
Migrating from AdWords API to Google Ads API. A Comprehensive Guideline
12142
9
Web Analytics
16054
14
How to Extract Marketing Campaign Statistics from Facebook API Using R
Web Analytics
How to Extract Marketing Campaign Statistics from Facebook API Using R
16054
14
Web Analytics
11108
4
How we implemented BI analytics in contextual advertising department
Web Analytics
How we implemented BI analytics in contextual advertising department
11108
4