Ihor Pavlenko
NJ author since 2019
Role:
Data/Web Analyst
Company:
Netpeak
Information about yourself
Contextual advertising specialist in the department of work with large clients of Netpeak Ukraine.
Journal posts
Case Studies
Web Analytics
5557
3
How to Set Up End-to-End Analytics for a Leading Employment Agency in Europe
Case Studies
Web Analytics
How to Set Up End-to-End Analytics for a Leading Employment Agency in Europe
5557
3
Web Analytics
5874
1
How to Bypass the One Million Limit on Events Export from Google Analytics 4 to Google BigQuery
Web Analytics
How to Bypass the One Million Limit on Events Export from Google Analytics 4 to Google BigQuery
5874
1
Web Analytics
3315
2
How to Save Universal Analytics Historical Data
Web Analytics
How to Save Universal Analytics Historical Data
3315
2
Web Analytics
69841
6
A Guide to Audit Google Analytics 4
Web Analytics
A Guide to Audit Google Analytics 4
69841
6
Web Analytics
60379
0
Managing Data Streams in Google Analytics 4: A Beginner's Guide
Web Analytics
Managing Data Streams in Google Analytics 4: A Beginner's Guide
60379
0