Nataliia Barashkova

NJ author since 2024
Role:
Contributing Editor
Company:
Netpeak Agency
Information about yourself
I have been creating marketing content since 2008. Currently, I am a contributing editor for Netpeak Journal.

Journal posts

Email marketing
5432 6
All About Transactional Emails and How to Use Them
Business
4371 6
What is the B2B Model, and How to Choose the Right Marketing Channels for Your Business?
Inside
3853 8
How to Deal with Overload at Work – Tips and Effective Tools to Use
Business
2699 8
What is Marketing Automation, and How to Measure Its Results?
Business
4535 8
What Does a Brand Manager Do? And How to Become One
Business
20672 8
Different Types of Digital Channels, and How to Use Them
