Nataliia Barashkova
NJ author since 2024
Role:
Contributing Editor
Company:
Netpeak Agency
Information about yourself
I have been creating marketing content since 2008. Currently, I am a contributing editor for Netpeak Journal.
Journal posts
Email marketing
All About Transactional Emails and How to Use Them
Email marketing
All About Transactional Emails and How to Use Them
Business
What is the B2B Model, and How to Choose the Right Marketing Channels for Your Business?
Business
What is the B2B Model, and How to Choose the Right Marketing Channels for Your Business?
Inside
How to Deal with Overload at Work – Tips and Effective Tools to Use
Inside
How to Deal with Overload at Work – Tips and Effective Tools to Use
Business
What is Marketing Automation, and How to Measure Its Results?
Business
What is Marketing Automation, and How to Measure Its Results?
Business
What Does a Brand Manager Do? And How to Become One
Business
What Does a Brand Manager Do? And How to Become One
Business
Different Types of Digital Channels, and How to Use Them
Business
Different Types of Digital Channels, and How to Use Them
