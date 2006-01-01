Blog
Oleksandr Konivnenko
NJ author since 2018
Role:
Head of the Web Analytics Department at Netpeak Ukraine.
Company:
Netpeak
Information about yourself
Head of the Web Analytics Department at Netpeak Ukraine.
Journal posts
Web Analytics
1821
2
Marketing That Works: How to Train Advertising Algorithms to Drive Higher Profits
Web Analytics
Marketing That Works: How to Train Advertising Algorithms to Drive Higher Profits
1821
2
Web Analytics
1792
2
Cloud Marketing and AI Analytics: How Businesses Use Data to Optimize Advertising
Web Analytics
Cloud Marketing and AI Analytics: How Businesses Use Data to Optimize Advertising
1792
2
Case Studies
Web Analytics
6144
2
End-to-End Analytics for Retail: How Netpeak Specialists Implement It
Case Studies
Web Analytics
End-to-End Analytics for Retail: How Netpeak Specialists Implement It
6144
2
SEO
Case Studies
2652
8
House and Garden Success Story: Traffic From Search Increased by 200% and Revenue Increased by 70.7%
SEO
Case Studies
House and Garden Success Story: Traffic From Search Increased by 200% and Revenue Increased by 70.7%
2652
8
SEO
Case Studies
9460
3
Bosch Siemens Hausgeräte SEO Case Study: +247% of Organic CTR in a Year
SEO
Case Studies
Bosch Siemens Hausgeräte SEO Case Study: +247% of Organic CTR in a Year
9460
3