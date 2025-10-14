Marketing That Works: How to Train Advertising Algorithms to Drive Higher Profits
Manual advertising campaigns no longer guarantee consistent results. Google Ads and Meta algorithms have become more complex, and gaps in analytics have grown bigger. In this environment, merely launching an ad is no longer enough; you need to optimize it for profitability.
In this article, I will explain how to leverage data to transform your advertising budget from an expense into an investment. To illustrate my points, I will provide examples and insights from my experience at Netpeak.
This article is based on a talk by Oleksandr Konivnenko, the Head of Web Analytics at Netpeak Ukraine.
Why traditional approaches no longer work
Automatic bidding strategies, such as Target CPA, Target ROAS, and Maximize Conversion Value, have become standard in digital advertising. According to Google, over 80% of advertisers use these algorithms. At Meta, the figure is just as significant, at around 60–70%.
These strategies are part of an automated bidding system (Smart Bidding), which uses machine learning to decide who to show ads to, when to show them, at what price, and how to optimize for conversion.
The system initially determines the best moments to show ads by taking into account thousands of signals in real time.
However, these strategies have blind spots that limit their effectiveness.
Google Ads and Meta algorithms rely on three main types of signals:
-
Contextual parameters, such as user geolocation, device type, interface language, time of day, and day of the week.
-
Audience characteristics, including uploaded customer lists, demographic traits, or behavioral traits.
-
Conversions themselves, which are events that the system considers valuable and on which bid optimization is based.
The last point is where the main problem lies: the algorithm does not understand the importance of each conversion to your business. To the system, all events are the same.
If someone clicks a button on the website, fills out a form, or places an order, that is considered a signal in itself. However, it does not take into account whether the user is a random visitor who will never return or a potential customer who is likely to make a purchase.
According to my observations, in the B2B segment, only 10–30% of requests turn into real deals.
The situation is no better in retail. Some purchases are returned, while others are made offline and do not enter the system.
There are also technical factors to consider: data loss due to blockers, browser updates, and unstable tracking.
For instance, event tracking errors in Google Analytics can reach 30%. This means that nearly one-third of user activity is lost before it even reaches the advertising system.
As a result, the algorithm learns from incomplete or irrelevant data. It optimizes campaigns for the wrong users, actions, and value. In this mode, advertising is done blindly: budgets are spent, but campaign effectiveness declines or stagnates.
This requires a rethinking of the approach. What was once sufficient — launch an ad, set some goals, and just wait for results — is no longer enough. It's necessary to teach the system what constitutes a successful conversion for the business and to work with that data.
Which signals cause algorithms to work for profit?
In modern marketing, a high number of conversions alone does not provide a competitive advantage. To effectively bring in profitable customers, platforms need accurate, business-relevant signals. If you send events every day to Google Ads or Meta that do not reflect the real value of the user, the algorithm will optimize for these simpler, cheaper actions even though they do not generate revenue.
To change this, you need to send not just events but verified data from your CRM:
-
Qualified leads
-
Purchases including returns
-
Repeat orders and actual offline sales
However, transferring such data is a technically complex process. Technical specifications must be created, integrations agreed upon, and APIs configured. This process often takes a long time, and developers need to be involved. Some teams may even become demotivated due to communication gaps if technical specialists do not understand how advertising works and marketers do not understand how CRM works.
An alternative solution is to integrate CRM with cloud storage, such as Google BigQuery, and store cleaned, confirmed events there. This data can then be easily transferred to Google Ads via a ready-made integration and to Meta via the Conversion API. As a result, the system will start working based on the quality of conversions rather than the quantity and generate real revenue, not just clicks.
Setting bids based on conversion value: moving from spending to investing
Although automatic bid optimization can generate profits, it can only do so if the algorithm understands how those profits are derived. Value-based bidding is an approach that allows you to convey not just the occurrence of an event (e.g., a purchase) to advertising systems, but also its real value to the business.
This could be any of the following:
-
Margin, not total revenue.
-
The predicted lifetime value (LTV) of a customer, calculated based on their behavior.
-
The probability of conversion, calculated from a model based on historical data.
In lead generation or SaaS, for example, there is no set price per conversion. However, you can pass on the modeled value of each lead, depending on its parameters or stage in the funnel. This provides algorithms with a more accurate understanding of which users are more profitable and on whom to focus.
One way to implement value-based bidding is to use the server-side version of Google Tag Manager (server-side GTM). Unlike classic GTM, which runs in a browser and depends on blockers and front-end stability, server-side GTM moves tracking to a server or the cloud.
First, events are sent to your server, where they are securely processed and supplemented with necessary values, such as margin or RFM segment. Then, they are encrypted and transferred to Google Ads or Meta.
|
Advantage
|
Description
|
Centralized tag management
|
Server-side GTM allows for more flexible integration with other systems. You can centrally manage all tags and collect data from different sources.
|
Improved data protection
|
Moving tags to the server provides better control over data transfer, which reduces the risk of information leaks and ensures compliance with confidentiality requirements.
|
Reduced impact of ad blockers
|
Since server-side tracking relies less on client-side code, you can obtain more complete data, even when users have ad blockers enabled.
|
Improved data quality
|
Server-side data collection reduces the likelihood of information loss due to technical limitations of the client environment. This enables more accurate analysis of user behavior.
|
Improved performance
|
Server-side GTM reduces the load on the client's browser, speeding up page loading and improving the user experience.
Additionally, this is where you can connect a machine learning model, such as Vertex AI, which is Google's cloud platform for deploying and scaling ML models. The model receives a request based on user actions and returns a predicted value. That value is then added to the event in real time. All of this happens automatically.
Through this approach, you can accurately manage bids and achieve a higher return on marketing investment (ROMI). Campaigns are no longer focused on the number of clicks or events; rather, they are optimized for profit.
Best practices from Netpeak Agencies Group
We have extensive experience with the entire marketing analytics cycle, from tracking data to implementing value-based bidding and AI solutions. Our approach is to build a system that does not require daily attention from developers and can scale to any business.
In practice, here’s what we implement:
-
CRM integration with BigQuery in one iteration, not endless technical specification iterations.
-
End-to-end analytics that take into account costs and value.
-
Enriching events with data from the model and transferring them to Google Ads and Meta.
-
RFM segmentation of new and repeat customers.
-
Transferring two types of conversions: one for new customers and one for repeat customers.
-
Propensity modeling to predict the likelihood of a purchase based on GA4 behavioral data.
-
Connecting Gemini in BigQuery to generate segments, analyze domains, create texts, and generate creatives.
One of our clients achieved a 12% increase in conversions and a 17% increase in value without having to increase their advertising budget. Compared to those working with the old models, others saw a 60% increase in revenue.
Where to start: a step-by-step approach
Your transition to profitable analytics does not have to be complicated or happen all at once. In fact, it's best to implement changes gradually in a test-and-learn format, where each step opens up new opportunities without halting processes.
Keep in mind that each step builds on the previous one.
-
Integrate your CRM with BigQuery or another cloud storage system to create a single source of truth for clean data.
-
Only pass confirmed conversions to Google Ads and Meta. Do not pass all of them, but rather, only those that have business value.
-
Connect campaign spending to build end-to-end analytics and calculate true ROMI.
-
Segment customers by frequency, purchase amount, and likelihood of conversion.
-
Pass along values such as margin, LTV, and predicted lifetime value.
-
Connect server-side GTM and AI to enrich events, create audiences, and automate processes.
The result is a comprehensive system that not only reflects reality but also manages it.
Important: Don't hesitate to share your data. All personal identifiers, such as email addresses and phone numbers, are encrypted using the SHA-256 standard before reaching advertising systems. No platform can see your real contacts.
The latest web analytics tools are up and running, and now is the best time to transition your advertising to an investment model.
If you need assistance, Netpeak Agencies Group's technical team can set up the API, interfaces, and connectors for you.
Conclusions
-
Traditional advertising methods are becoming less effective due to inaccurate data, superficial optimization, and limited tracking capabilities. For profitable ads with Google Ads and Meta algorithms, you need to provide high-quality signals, such as confirmed conversions, marginal revenue, and predicted customer value.
-
Value-based bidding enables campaigns to be optimized for profit rather than just number of events.
-
Integrating a CRM system with BigQuery and advertising platforms provides access to deep segmentation, AI models, server-side GTM, and automation.
-
Companies that have implemented analytical links between data and advertising have benefited from revenue increases of up to 60% without increasing costs.
-
The most effective implementation strategy involves making changes in stages: data integration, event enrichment, bid optimization, and process automation.
-
The latest web analytics tools are now available and ready to be used, so now is the best time to shift your advertising to investment mode.
