Tetiana Lomakina
NJ author since 2022
Role:
Junior PPC Specialist
Company:
Netpeak
Information about yourself
PPC specialist at Netpeak Agency since 2022. Graduate of the Choice31 online academy. 10+ years in content marketing.
Journal posts
Online Advertising
Business
CRM for Small Businesses: HubSpot Review
Online Advertising
Business
CRM for Small Businesses: HubSpot Review
Online Advertising
Web Analytics
How to Import Cost Data to Google Analytics 4: A Step-by-Step Guide for PPC Specialists
Online Advertising
Web Analytics
How to Import Cost Data to Google Analytics 4: A Step-by-Step Guide for PPC Specialists
Online Advertising
Pay-Per-Click Advertising Model: What It Is and Why You Need It
Online Advertising
Pay-Per-Click Advertising Model: What It Is and Why You Need It
