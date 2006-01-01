Tetiana Lomakina

Junior PPC Specialist
Netpeak
PPC specialist at Netpeak Agency since 2022. Graduate of the Choice31 online academy. 10+ years in content marketing.

CRM for Small Businesses: HubSpot Review
How to Import Cost Data to Google Analytics 4: A Step-by-Step Guide for PPC Specialists
Pay-Per-Click Advertising Model: What It Is and Why You Need It
