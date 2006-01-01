Blog
Kateryna Chefranova
NJ author since 2022
Role:
Intern PPC Specialist at Team #2
Company:
Netpeak
Socials:
Socials:
Journal posts
Online Advertising
Web Analytics
68473
9
Sessions and Users: Key Differences Between Universal Analytics and Google Analytics 4 for PPC
Online Advertising
Web Analytics
Sessions and Users: Key Differences Between Universal Analytics and Google Analytics 4 for PPC
68473
9
Online Advertising
100569
13
The Four Different Types of YouTube Ads
Online Advertising
The Four Different Types of YouTube Ads
100569
13
Mobile
7451
14
A Complete Guide to Apple Search Ads — How to Set Up Search Ads Campaigns
Mobile
A Complete Guide to Apple Search Ads — How to Set Up Search Ads Campaigns
7451
14
Online Advertising
5770
7
How to Advertise on TikTok: A Beginner’s Guide
Online Advertising
How to Advertise on TikTok: A Beginner’s Guide
5770
7