What Ad Rules Does Google Ads Have for Medical Services?

Key Google Ads rules which apply to healthcare organizations are having necessary certifications, avoiding sensitive subjects, and following general content guidelines. It shows how advertising medical or healthcare services involves more than just choosing keywords or designing ads. Because health is a “sensitive” category, Google enforces strict policies for ads related to medicine, health conditions, and treatments. Netpeak US will break down the main rules and requirements that any medical-service advertiser on Google must follow.

Key Google Ads Rules for Medical Service

Certification and Eligibility

Some medical services, especially prescription-drug services, online pharmacies, telemedicine, and regulated treatments, require certification before advertising. Without certification (or when targeting outside approved regions), ads may be disapproved or never approved. Based on insights from WLW Future, 70% of “health ads” get rejected or disapproved due to current regulations.

Restricted & Sensitive Content

Because medical and health-related topics are considered “sensitive,” Google restricts:

Targeting or personalization based on medical conditions, diseases, mental health issues, or treatments.

Use of sensitive health-related keywords or claims implying diagnosis, cure, guaranteed results, or treating specific conditions (especially in ad copy, keywords, or landing pages).

Promotions of unapproved or experimental treatments such as certain unproven therapies, regenerative medicine, or treatments without scientifically validated results.

General Content Guidelines

Content compliance is a real concern in healthcare advertising. A 2025 study by Zeng et al. found that 49.5% of health-related ads contained at least one deceptive advertising technique, such as undocumented testimonials (29.3%) or overstated benefits (25%). That’s why it’s essential to be aware of the general content compliance rules and apply them in practice:

Ads must use professional, evidence-based language and avoid misleading claims, exaggerated guarantees, or “miracle cure” promises.

Landing pages must not collect PHI or rely on remarketing lists tied to sensitive health behaviors.

Even when ads are permitted, platforms carefully review keywords, ad text, and landing-page content. Using active ingredients or brand names can prompt manual review or lead to disapproval.

Any mention of pricing, fees, or potential side effects must be accurate and clearly stated. Hidden fees or misleading pricing violates ad policies.

Final Note

Advertising medical services through Google Ads is possible but only if you navigate the compliance landscape carefully. By following certification requirements, avoiding sensitive-health targeting, and maintaining honest, professional messaging, healthcare providers can still use healthcare PPC services to acquire patients, build visibility, and grow responsibly. We at Netpeak US can create a PPC campaign that includes an audit of your services, ad copy, landing pages, and targeting strategy to ensure full compliance of healthcare organizations in the United States.

FAQ

Can I target people based on their health condition or needs?

No, Google prohibits targeting or personalizing ads based on inferred or declared medical conditions, diseases, or health status.

Are before & after photos and guaranteed outcome claims allowed?

No, such content is considered misleading or overly promotional and violates Google’s medical-ads rules.

What should I do to stay compliant with healthcare advertising rules?

Use service-based, non-sensitive keywords; avoid medical-condition references; keep landing pages minimal and privacy-compliant; and ensure all services are properly licensed or certified.