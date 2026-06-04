3 Best Platforms to Get Moving Leads from in 2026

3 Best Platforms to Get Moving Leads from in 2026

The 3 best platforms to get moving leads from in 2026 are Thumbtack, HireAHelper, and iMoving. These platforms connect your business directly with high-intent customers who are actively planning a relocation. Choosing the right marketplace ensures you maintain a booked calendar while optimizing your customer acquisition costs.

Thumbtack

Thumbtack remains a powerhouse for local residential and commercial movers. Instead of taking a percentage of your total job cost, Thumbtack operates on a pay-per-lead model. You only pay when a customer reaches out to you directly.

Why it works: For moving companies, Thumbtack’s main advantage is speed-to-market: you can get in front of local customers who are already searching for help, but you need fast follow-up to make the lead cost worth it. Contacting a lead within 5 minutes makes companies 100x more likely to reach them and 21x more likely to qualify them compared with waiting 30 minutes.

Thumbtack also has serious marketplace scale: they generated $400 million in fiscal 2024 revenue, up 27% year over year, with around 300,000 small businesses booking work through the platform.

Wondering how to get moving leads? Get good at Thumbtack’s bidding game and be ready to pounce the second a new inquiry pops up. And if you want to catch customers who skip the middleman, team up with a moving SEO agency to reel in organic traffic straight to your site.

HireAHelper

HireAHelper consistently stands out for its unique payment structure and relevance to modern moving trends.

Why it works: HireAHelper is especially strong for local and labor-only moves, which fits the way many Americans relocate. Its 2026 Migration Report tracked almost 15 million U.S. adult moves in 2025, with 78.49% happening within the same state. That gives labor-only and hybrid movers a clear demand pool: customers who need loading, unloading, packing, or help with rental trucks and containers rather than a full-service move. This also makes HireAHelper relevant for seasonal and local audiences like college students, who often need flexible moving help for dorm moves, apartment changes, and short-distance relocations. Additionally, HireAHelper automatically provides customers with insurance, covering your crew on the job.

iMoving

Why it works: iMoving operates as a closed network marketplace. They strictly vet their moving partners to ensure they are fully licensed and insured, acting as a gatekeeper against shady operators.

iMoving is useful for companies that want more structured, ready-to-book customers instead of endless quote calls. The platform lets users find, compare, and book moving services online, with inventory, availability, and pricing built into the process. For movers, this can reduce back-and-forth and make incoming jobs more organized from the start.

iMoving says it has a 1,000+ carrier network of licensed, insured, vetted, and reviewed movers, plus payment protection, flexible booking, and no required house calls or phone calls. That makes it a good fit for movers who want customers who are already comparing options and ready to book online.

Platform Comparison

Platform Pricing Model Key Data Point Best For Thumbtack Pay per lead Up to 62% conversion if contacted in under 2 mins Fast-responding local movers HireAHelper 29% platform fee / 15% direct Used by 5.8% of direct-labor hires Labor-only & local intrastate moves iMoving Commission per booked job 50,000+ people used the platform; 90,000+ estimates generated Hands-off booking & vetted movers

These three platforms are a strong starting point, but they are not the only way to generate demand. Movers can also compare other moving company advertising platforms to decide where paid listings, search ads, directories, and local promotion fit into their budget.

How to Assess the Quality of Moving Leads?

Not all leads are created equal. Buying cheap, shared leads that are sold to five different movers simultaneously will quickly drain your budget and frustrate your sales team.

When assessing quality, you need to look at intent and exclusivity. Does the lead contain accurate contact information, a verified moving date, and an estimated inventory? To determine if a platform is profitable, you must calculate the cost of a moving lead this year and compare it against your average job profit.

The FMCSA (Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration) provides strict guidelines on moving estimates and consumer protection that reputable platforms must follow.

FAQ

Should I only focus on paid leads?

Putting all your eggs in the third-party basket will stunt your brand. Mix things up by working with a moving PPC agency to score exclusive leads.

What mistakes should I avoid when choosing lead providers?

The biggest mistake is buying non-exclusive leads without having an immediate follow-up system. If you do not call a shared lead within two minutes, your conversion rate plummets.

Do moving lead providers have refunds?

Most platforms offer a credit request system for leads with disconnected numbers or fake names. Additionally, some platforms like HireAHelper offer strict payment guarantees that cover guaranteed cancellation fees if a client backs out at the last minute.

How important are reviews for converting leads?

Reviews are critical. Consumers check your reputation before accepting a quote. You can explore how many reviews top movers have in Chicago or look at how many reviews top movers have in Boston to see the benchmarks you need to hit.

Are there specific rules for advertising my moving services?

Yes. Platforms and search engines have strict verification processes to prevent moving fraud. You must understand what ad regulations for movers are this year to avoid getting your accounts suspended.

Ready to stop relying solely on shared leads?

Reach out to Netpeak US to build a stronger moving marketing strategy — one that can work alongside moving lead providers while helping you grow a lead pipeline you actually own.