How to Get Moving Leads in 2026? 11 Proven Ways

How to Get Moving Leads in 2026? 11 Proven Ways

Build a marketing system and use different channels: local SEO, Google Business Profile optimization, PPC, reviews, referrals, content marketing, social media, local partnerships, and AI search visibility.

Moving leads generation isn’t simple, right? If it were only about buying more ads, your moving company would be fully booked every day. Unfortunately, it does not work this way.

Paid ads are just one tool. To get regular bookings, you need a full toolbox. In fact, brands that press heavily on the performance marketing button often see their ROI fall by 20-50% (The WARC's Multiplier Effect report).

Fortunately, you don't need to make every mistake yourself. We've spent the last 20 years helping companies find smarter ways. So, I packed in this guide 11 proven marketing initiatives to generate moving leads for your company with lower marketing costs. Many a little makes a mickle — that is, stable lead flow and sustainable growth.

TL;DR: We'll cover all the digital marketing tactics your moving company can use in practice.

#1. AI Search Results Visibility

AI is a new Google. People use ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, and other AI-powered search engines to find services, and you’re ready for this conversation.

If your company wants to stay visible in AI search, do everything possible to optimize your website.

1. Structured data. It works like labels on moving boxes: instead of guessing what's inside, Google can see all important information right away.

2. Content structure. It’s easier for AI tools to scan content with clear headings, short paragraphs, bullet points, and FAQs. For example, an article called "How to Prepare for Moving Day" is easier for AI to understand when each step has its own heading.

3. Fresh, valuable content. AI systems favor helpful and original pieces: recent moving cost guides, local relocation tips, city-specific moving information, etc. Don’t publish dozens of identical articles that say the same thing.

4. E-E-A-T: Experience-Expertise-Authoritativeness-Trustworthiness. In simple terms, AI and search engines want evidence that you know what you're talking about.

A moving guide written by an experienced relocation specialist is generally more trustworthy than anonymous content. Use:

Real author names

Customer reviews

Case studies

Years of moving industry experience

How This Brings You Customers: Twenty years ago, customers asked their neighbors for moving recommendations. Today, they ask ChatGPT and trust it enough to get a quote.

#2. Easy Booking on Any Device

You desperately need to invest in a mobile-friendly website if you haven’t done it yet. Imagine, mobile now gets 50-54% of global web traffic (StatCounter, 2026). A huge part of your clients visit your website from their phones.

Here's how to make requesting a moving quote quick and painless on mobile:

1. Responsive web design. Your website should automatically adjust to fit different screens: desktop, tablet, or smartphone.

For example, if on a desktop, your services are arranged in three columns; on a phone, put those same sections into a single column

2. Page speed. Your potential clients have two things in common: they're busy, and they're impatient. 53% of mobile visitors abandon a site that takes longer than three seconds to load (Google).

That's why your website should load fast. Large images, outdated code, or too many website plugins are your main enemies. Fight fiercely!

Use PageSpeed Insights to check your pages and find mistakes

3. Logical mobile navigation. Think of an easy-to-find menu, big buttons, and vibrant contact information. Your customers first look for your contacts, business hours, and location, so make their search easy (Wikipedia, 2026).

If website visitors need a map, a compass, and an emotional support animal to find your phone number, you lose clients every day.

4. Chatbot or AI Agent. Сustomers don't limit their moving anxiety to business hours and don’t want to wait to get info about pricing, service areas, or moving dates. 83% of them expect to interact with someone immediately when they contact a company (Forbes, 2023).

How This Brings You Customers: A mobile-friendly website makes it easy to request a quote or call your office. If customers can't do it from the couch, they probably won't trust you to move the couch.

#3. A Picture-Perfect Google Business Profile

Your Google Business Profile is like a moving truck parked on the busiest street in town. You want it to look presentable. It shows up in Google Maps and local search results, so it’s one of the most important tools for getting potential leads.

The top three Google Maps results get 80% of all clicks (Forbes, 2024). How to appear there?

1. Claim and verify your Google Business Profile. Verification proves that you own the business. Next, you can update important information: contact details, business hours, photos, etc. For example, if your office hours change during peak season, you can update them.

2. Choose primary and secondary categories. Your primary category should describe your main service: “Moving Company.” Your secondary categories are about additional professional services:

Storage Facility

Packing Service

Piano Moving Service, etc.

How This Brings You Customers: A complete Google Business Profile helps customers find your company, see your reviews, and contact you directly from search results.

#4. Social Media Content: Stay Top of Mind

The social media target audience is huge: 83% of US adults use YouTube, 68% use Facebook, and 47% use Instagram (Pew Research Centre, 2025), and some of them live in your location and need your services.

Thanks to social media platforms, your moving company can always stare people in the face.

Social media is a mix of word-of-mouth, a photo album, and a behind-the-scenes tour. It helps humanize your business. Plus, every once in a while, your videos get shared far beyond your local market — and it’s free exposure.

Here is your plan bataille.

1. Create short videos. TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube Shorts - people love to procrastinate there, so your videos can reach thousands of local people. 51% of people said that TikTok’s short videos are their top influencer for buying (Adobe, 2024).

Instagram Reel "3 Things to Do Before Moving Day"

2. Pave the way for customer engagement and user-generated content (UGC). 88% of people trust other people more than digital advertising (Nielsen). Ask customers to post photos from their move, your moving crew in action, before-and-after photos of a relocation — and use this content everywhere. Website, ads, directories — you name it.

3. Influencer partnerships. 69% of consumers trust influencer recommendations more than direct brand messaging (Forbes, 2025). It's a power that you should use to your advantage!

For example, a New York moving company, Roadway Moving, partnered with fashion influencer Arielle Charnas (1.3M Instagram followers). Where are the big marketing expenses? Yes. Did the company later expand the program dramatically? Absolutely.

How This Brings You Customers: People may not need movers today, but they might need them next month. Social media and other customers’ stories keep your company visible until that day comes.

#5. Blog: The Salesperson Who Never Sleeps

71% of marketers say that long-form articles are one of their most effective types of content (Forbes, 2024). They help potential customers find information and choose your moving company.

Every high-quality article also gives Google another reason to trust your website. Over time, your most important pages will rank higher and attract more leads.

Here is how to do inbound marketing right:

1. Use category filters and intuitive navigation. Your visitors need an easy way to find relevant content. Organize articles into topics such as “Local Moving,” “Long-Distance Moving,” “Packing Tips,” etc.

2. Add author bios and dedicated author pages. The internet has enough anonymous advice already. Let people meet the experts behind yours. Plus, Google ranks articles like this higher (Google Guidelines).

3. Create the comment section. It turns a blog from a lecture into a conversation — and conversations build trust faster than monologues.

How This Brings You Customers: Some readers become clients because you helped them solve a problem before you ever tried to sell them anything. Content is a great retention strategy.

#6. Omnichannel Marketing

Get new leads through multiple channels, don’t rely only on paid ads. If one channel slows down, others continue to bring you customers.

Think of it like a moving crew: one person can't carry an entire house, but a team working together gets the job done much faster.

“Omnichannel works not only as a safety net when something goes wrong (i.e., marketing diversification) but also as a way to 'cover all your bases.' It's about being everywhere your potential customers might look. If your moving company appears across Google search results, paid ads, social media, local directories, and "best movers" rankings, you increase your chances of staying in the customer's consideration set. They may not choose you immediately, but they'll recognize your brand when it's time to make a decision. While people don't move every day, many will need moving services more than once in their lifetime, and familiarity plays a major role in who they contact first. Once you've entered a customer's orbit — for example, after providing a quote — you shouldn't disappear. Stay in touch through seasonal emails, SMS campaigns, remarketing ads, and other retention activities. Profit!” Leonid Kovalenko, Head of Marketing, Netpeak US

Channel What It Does Why It Helps Paid Traffic for Moving Company (Google Ads, Facebook Ads, Local Services Ads) Puts your company in front of people who are actively searching for movers right now. Great for generating leads quickly. Think of it as turning on a faucet — you get water immediately, but you pay for every drop. Organic Traffic for Moving Company (SEO) Helps people discover your company through Google searches, blog articles, and your Google Business Profile. Slower to build, but it can bring leads for years after the work is done. Like planting a tree instead of buying flowers every week. Email Marketing Keeps prospects and past customers connected through reminders, tips, promotions, and updates. Not everyone books immediately. Email campaigns help people from your customer base remember you when moving day finally arrives. Social Media Shows the people behind your online business through tips, videos, positive reviews, and team updates. Customers often want proof that you're real humans and not just a phone number and a truck. Content Marketing Answers questions people are already searching for online. Instead of interrupting people with ads, you're helping them solve problems. Surprisingly, customers tend to like that. Local SEO Helps your business appear in Google Maps and local search results. Captures people who are actively looking for movers nearby. These are often some of the highest-intent leads you'll find. Every area has its own specifics. Read our article to find out how to run local SEO in Boston.

How This Brings You Customers: Some customers find you through Google. Others on Facebook, through referrals, or from blog articles. The more places your business appears, the more chances people have to contact you.

At Netpeak US, we conduct research to find out how leaders in the moving business stay ahead of the competition. Read on for some inspiration!

#7. Partnerships with Other Local Businesses

Partner with businesses that serve the same customers but don't compete directly with you. Think about real estate agents, storage facilities, cleaning companies, etc. They all work with people who may move soon.

Here is what you should do:

1. Create a referral program. It's worth it: 69% of companies with referral programs close sales faster, and 59% have higher customer lifetime value (Forbes, 2021).

2. Share lead magnets. It is a free resource offered in exchange for a customer's contact information.

For example, partner with a local real estate agency to create a free "First-Time Homebuyer Moving Guide." Both businesses promote the resource and collect leads.

3. Mutual promo codes. For example, a moving company offers customers 10% off a local cleaning service. The cleaning company gives its customers a discount on moving services.

Everyone benefits: customers save money, and both companies gain new leads.

How This Brings You Customers: A good partnership can send customers directly to you. Why hunt for customers one by one when your neighbors in business already know where they're hiding?

#8. Customer Loyalty Programs and Discounts

Past clients can also become a valuable source of repeat customers. Loyalty programs help people stay connected with your company.

84% of customers are more willing to choose a retailer that offers a loyalty program (Forbes, 2024). Apparently, customers enjoy being rewarded for sticking around. Who knew?

How to win brand loyalty and customer retention:

1. Activate cashback and bonuses. Finally, a reward for surviving moving day: $50 credits after completing a move, gift cards for referring a friend who books a move, etc. Give customers a reason to choose your company again.

2. Launch points program. It allows customers to earn points to exchange for rewards. For example: “Earn 100 points for booking a move” or “Earn 50 points for leaving a review.” Prizes: discounts, packing supplies, storage services, or other perks.

How This Brings You Customers: Discounts and loyalty programs create high customer satisfaction and encourage people to recommend your company to friends and family. The cheapest lead is often the one you've already paid for once.

#9. Online Reputation

Before hiring movers, most customers check reviews: 82% of US adults read them at least occasionally before buying something for the first time, 40% always scan feedback (Forbes, 2022).

Here is how to handle your online reputation:

1. Encouraging fresh customer feedback. Reviews age better than milk, but not quite as well as wine. You need to show how well you are doing your job now, not three years ago.

Ask satisfied customers to leave feedback on Google, Yelp, or Facebook. A simple email with a review link makes the process easier.

2. Master negative reviews answers. The fastest way to lose a review battle is to start fighting one. Act like an adult and always take a deep breath before sending your answer.

Respond professionally to show future customers that you care about customer service and take complaints seriously.

How This Brings You Customers: When potential customers compare moving companies, great reviews are often a deciding factor that earns the call. Other customers' satisfaction means a lot.

#10. Strong Brand Identity

Most moving companies can move a couch; not all of them leave an impression. Moving companies offer similar services: packing, transportation, storage, etc. A brand helps customers notice your company.

95% of consumers say trust is critical when choosing a brand (Nielsen, 2025). So, trust gets you on the shortlist, but a memorable brand helps you stay there.

Here is how to get high brand awareness:

1. Storytelling. You could tell the story of how the company started with one truck and a mission. Stories make businesses feel human and memorable.

2. Brand positioning and USP. Instead of trying to be everything to everyone, focus on what makes your company unique. You can choose to be “the fastest local mover in the city,” “specialists in luxury home relocations,” etc.

3. Consistent visuals and tone of voice. Use the same logo, colors, website design, and truck branding everywhere. And decide how your company will communicate. If your website sounds like a lawyer and your social media like a stand-up comedian, customers may get confused.

Tone of Voice Customer Reaction Best For Pro Tip Friendly Neighbor "These people seem easy to work with." Residential moves, families, and local movers The safest choice for most moving companies. Professional Expert "They know what they're doing." Long-distance, corporate, high-value moves Let your experience do the talking. Empathetic Helper "They understand how stressful moving is." First-time movers, seniors, families A little empathy goes a long way in a stressful industry. Luxury Concierge "My belongings will be treated well." Premium and white-glove moving services Talk less about price and more about what could go wrong in the wrong hands.

How This Brings You Customers: A strong brand helps people remember your company when it's finally time to move.

#11. Continuous Interaction with Customers

Lead generation doesn't end when someone requests a quote. Many moving companies lose potential customers simply because they stop communicating or take too long to respond.

The fastest-moving thing in the industry should be your follow-up process. Staying connected increases the chances of turning inquiries into bookings.

What do you need to do to have strong customer relationships?

1. Multi-channel communication strategy. One customer wants a phone call. Another considers it a personal attack.

The goal is to make it easy for clients to reach you through the preferred channel and provide a great customer service experience.

2. Automated flows. Stay in touch without manually sending every message. Use quote request confirmations, appointment reminders, moving-day preparation automated emails, etc. Useful tools for marketing automation: HubSpot CRM, Mailchimp, and ActiveCampaign.

How This Brings You Customers: A quote request is just the beginning. By following up with emails, texts, and phone calls, your company stays top of mind until the person is ready to decide.

H2H Movers: Real-World Lead Generation Insights

H2H Movers offers moving services in Chicago and nearby areas. They were well known locally, but needed a way to turn their visibility into more bookings.

How did Netpeak US help?

Redesigned the mobile customer experience. As a result, mobile users, who previously left the site 3 times more often than desktop users, began completing forms at an 88% rate. Added Bing and Reddit Ads to the existing Google and Meta marketing campaigns. This helped us reach audiences with lower customer acquisition costs without lowering lead quality. Check marketing analytics and run ongoing A/B tests on ad creatives, bids, and targeting. We stopped what was not effective and increased marketing efforts on what worked best. Moved from posting randomly on social media to a focused lead-generation strategy. This led to a 200% increase in daily Instagram link clicks and steady high traffic. Set up email marketing and referral programs to stay in touch with past customers. This made H2H stand out as a leader in an industry where most companies do not follow up after a move.

Marketing Activities Results

H2H Movers built a lead generation system that works across search, social, and repeat business: 135% increase in paid conversions

37% lower CPA on Bing vs. Google

88% form completion rate

136% Instagram link clicks

How to Get Moving Leads: Final Thoughts

There's no silver bullet for moving lead generation in 2026. If there were, every moving company would have a six-month waiting list.

To win, you need to build a system. Show up in local search, get great reviews, create useful content, stay active on social media, and make it easy for customers to trust you.

Don't be afraid; you don’t do it all at once. Pick two or three digital lead generation strategies, execute them well, and build an online presence from there.

If you’re not sure where to start, call Netpeak US. We work with every imaginable marketing channel, so we can help you choose the most effective ones for your moving leads generation.

FAQ: Moving Leads Generation

What is the best marketing strategy for getting more moving leads?

It depends on your business, its size, marketing budget, and business goals. Small businesses should combine local SEO, Google Business Profile optimization, reviews, and paid advertising. Later, add content marketing. It would help you to reduce reliance on any one channel.

Is video content really important for moving leads?

Yes. They are great for social media, so you can reach local audiences organically. When potential customers see videos of your work, they trust you faster.

What is the main trend in moving lead generation in 2026?

The biggest trend is using multiple marketing channels. Customers find moving companies through Google, AI search tools, social media, reviews, videos, and referrals. You need to be there.

What type of content can attract more leads?

Write content that answers real customer questions. Moving checklists, packing guides, cost calculators, local relocation tips, FAQs, and customer success stories can attract people who are actively planning a move.

Should AI visibility be a priority for getting moving leads?

Yes, but not at the expense of traditional marketing channels. AI-powered search is growing rapidly, and businesses with well-structured, trustworthy, and up-to-date content are more likely to be cited in AI-generated answers and recommendations.