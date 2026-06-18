Moving CPC in Boston in 2026: Benchmarks for Google, Facebook, TikTok & Bing

In Boston's competitive market, movers can expect to pay near $12–15 per click on Google Ads, $3.50–5.50 per click on Facebook Ads, $1.30–2.00 per click on TikTok Ads, and $3.50–5.00 per click on Bing Ads.

The cost per click (CPC) in Boston in 2026 depends on the platform and audience, but it’s higher than the national average.

CPC for Movers in Boston: Estimated Benchmarks

There is no public database that tracks moving company ad costs for every US city. To build realistic benchmarks, I used nationwide advertising and home services data and then adjusted it to Boston's market.

Are you interested in the local cost per click for moving companies? Read our article to find out about the Chicago moving companies’ CPC.

Main Factors Affecting Moving CPC in Boston

Boston's moving digital marketing CPCs are higher than national ones. Here are several local market reasons why.

#1: Large Population Creates Consistent Moving Demand

The Boston-Cambridge-Newton metropolitan area has a population of 4.9 million people, making it one of the largest metro areas in the United States. More residents mean more apartment moves, home purchases, office relocations, and long-distance moves.

#2: Students Move In and Out Every Year

Greater Boston hosts over 250,000 college and university students, one of the largest student populations in the country. Harvard, MIT, Boston University, Northeastern, and Tufts create demand for moving services during lease turnover, graduation, and move-in periods.

#3: Boston Housing Costs Increase Lead Value

The median Boston home price exceeds $850,000, making it one of the most expensive housing markets in the United States. When customers are moving into high-value homes, moving companies can often charge more for their services and are therefore willing to spend more on advertising.

#4: Renters Move More Frequently Than Homeowners

65% of Boston residents are renters, and it's significantly above the national average. Renters tend to move more frequently than homeowners, creating a steady flow of moving-related searches throughout the year.

Do you run a moving business in Boston? Read our article to learn SEO tricks for your area!

FAQ

What is the average CPC for movers in Boston?

The nationwide average CPC for the "Home & Home Improvement" industry sector is $8.33 (WordStream Google Ads Benchmarks Report, 2026). The average cost-per-click (CPC) for moving companies in a competitive metro market like Boston generally ranges from $8.00 to $18.00. High-intent keywords like "last-minute movers Boston" can spike well past $25.00 per click.

When is the highest moving CPC in Boston?

The highest CPC occurs during peak moving season from May through September. This peak coincides with the massive wave of college student turnovers (especially around Boston's infamous September 1st "All Moving Day"), causing intense keyword auction competition among local and national moving companies.

What is the average Cost Per Lead (CPL) for Boston movers on Google Ads?

With an industry-wide average CPL for Home Services hovering around $90.92 (AdManage's Google Ads Industry Report, 2026), the average moving CPL ranges from $90.00 to $220.00.

How can Boston moving companies lower their CPC without losing ad volume?

Movers can drop their overall costs by using strict Phrase and Exact Match keywords rather than Broad Match, which cuts out wasted spend on irrelevant searches. Maintaining a high Quality Score (by building highly relevant landing pages matching your ad copy) can reduce your actual required bid, too.