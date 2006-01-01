Blog
Google Ads
Netpeak Made the Google Ads Impact Awards Finals
Online Advertising
a day ago
2
Anton Lipsky
40
0
Google Ads Targeting Methods: From Broad to Bullseye
Online Advertising
18 days ago
15
Andriy Vankhadlo
405
0
Google Ads Extensions: The Little Extra Your Ads Need
Online Advertising
a month ago
10
Anton Lipsky
1095
0
Fashion Advertising PPC: How to Stand Out in the Age of Microtrends
Online Advertising
a month ago
11
Anton Lipsky
581
0
Google Analytics 4 Traffic Channel Groups: A Comprehensive Guide
SEO
Web Analytics
4 months ago
13
Katerina Perestoronina
4479
2
OLX Poland Case Study: Reducing Сosts by 34.4% with Netpeak and Boosting Traffic by 15% and Conversions by 26%
Case Studies
Online Advertising
6 months ago
10
Maksym Skladannyi
10478
6
How to Set Up Remarketing in Google Ads: A Step-by-Step Guide for Beginners
Online Advertising
6 months ago
10
Anastasiia Shchehlova
5200
1
What Are Custom Dimensions in GA4, and How Do They Help with Analytics?
Online Advertising
6 months ago
6
Inna Sai
3915
2
How to Get a Google AdX Account: A Step-by-Step Guide
Business
a year ago
12
Murager Sharipov
10676
9
All You Need to Know About Contextual Advertising
Online Advertising
a year ago
20
Duke Raul
3363
4
How to Link Google Ads to Google Analytics 4: A Step-by-Step Guide
Online Advertising
Web Analytics
a year ago
9
Victoria Kozachenko
11368
2
A Step-by-Step Guide to Creating a Demand Gen Campaign
Online Advertising
a year ago
12
Yevheniia Kuzmina
10828
3
Google Ads and MCC Accounts Setup: A Step-by-Step Guide for Beginners
Online Advertising
a year ago
15
Oksana Kobzarenko
15124
2
How Does Google Ads Work? A Guide for Beginners in Online Advertising
Online Advertising
a year ago
16
Anastasiia Sydorenko
4101
22