Netpeak Made the Google Ads Impact Awards Finals
No big deal. (Actually, it’s a huge deal.)
Netpeak just landed a finalist spot in the Google Ads Impact Awards 2025 — Data Innovation category.
The Awards
The Google Ads Impact Awards celebrate agencies that leverage AI and data to get actual results. The Data Innovation is the category where Google separates the “We use AI” agencies from the “we actually built our own AI, and it’s kind of scary how good it is” agencies.
The Problem
Our client, ME-QR — a global SaaS platform running campaigns in 40-plus countries — had a problem. Standard Google Ads tools were reporting “conversions,” but nobody knew if those clicks actually made any money.
It was like watching people walk into your store, but not knowing whether they bought anything or were just killing time.
The Fix
We created an AI system that connected every data source — Google Ads, payment platforms, analytics — into one all-seeing brain. Suddenly, the algorithm could track the full customer journey from “Cool ad, bro” to “Take all my money!”
The Results
ME-QR automated campaign management across more than 40 countries. No more spreadsheet headaches. No more guessing which campaigns actually worked. Just clean data, smart decisions and an ad budget finally tied to real money.
Profits up. Stress down. Everybody happy.
The Glory
“This recognition proves what we’ve believed all along: The best results happen when human strategy meets machine precision” — Yevheniia Liulko, Communications Manager at Netpeak US.
What’s Next
And we’re not done there. Netpeak keeps building smarter AI-driven systems that help businesses scale faster and sleep better, knowing their ads are actually paying off.
Related Articles
How to Do SEO for E-Commerce Websites to Only Reach Relevant Leads
Check out this guide to e-commerce SEO to skyrocket the visibility of your brand for leads that actually matter.
Why Using AI in Marketing Should Not Kill Brand Creativity
AI in marketing is a hot new thing, but it doesn't mean you should fire your creative team. We discuss how to use AI-generated content for good to foster originality in marketing.
Building E-Commerce SEO Strategy for Wellness Brands: Your 2025 Playbook
We reveal effective ecommerce SEO strategies to help you boost awareness of your wellness beauty brand.