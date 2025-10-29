Netpeak Made the Google Ads Impact Awards Finals

No big deal. (Actually, it’s a huge deal.)

Netpeak just landed a finalist spot in the Google Ads Impact Awards 2025 — Data Innovation category.

The Awards

The Google Ads Impact Awards celebrate agencies that leverage AI and data to get actual results. The Data Innovation is the category where Google separates the “We use AI” agencies from the “we actually built our own AI, and it’s kind of scary how good it is” agencies.

The Problem

Our client, ME-QR — a global SaaS platform running campaigns in 40-plus countries — had a problem. Standard Google Ads tools were reporting “conversions,” but nobody knew if those clicks actually made any money.

It was like watching people walk into your store, but not knowing whether they bought anything or were just killing time.

The Fix

We created an AI system that connected every data source — Google Ads, payment platforms, analytics — into one all-seeing brain. Suddenly, the algorithm could track the full customer journey from “Cool ad, bro” to “Take all my money!”

The Results

ME-QR automated campaign management across more than 40 countries. No more spreadsheet headaches. No more guessing which campaigns actually worked. Just clean data, smart decisions and an ad budget finally tied to real money.

Profits up. Stress down. Everybody happy.

The Glory

“This recognition proves what we’ve believed all along: The best results happen when human strategy meets machine precision” — Yevheniia Liulko, Communications Manager at Netpeak US.

What’s Next

And we’re not done there. Netpeak keeps building smarter AI-driven systems that help businesses scale faster and sleep better, knowing their ads are actually paying off.