AI Visibility Measurement Breakthrough: Netpeak Partners With LLM Brand Monitor

The AI era has delivered many wonders — instant answers, auto-summaries, existential dread — but you still have no idea how ChatGPT is describing your company to millions of users.

If your customers are asking AI about your brand before they ever visit your website (and they are), you need to know what it’s telling them. The days of tracking your brand’s online presence with Google Analytics and a social media dashboard are over.

Netpeak just partnered with Serpstat’s LLM Brand Monitor, and the timing is chef’s kiss. This space is so new, there aren’t even real KPIs yet.

AI Overviews now appear in more than 50% of all search results — that’s double what it was just 10 months ago. Meanwhile, sources cited by ChatGPT surged 80% in October alone, and organic traffic growth slowed to just 3.7% on average after AI search launched, down from 26.3% the year before. Everyone’s running around trying to “optimize for AI” with the grace of someone assembling IKEA furniture without instructions. LLM Brand Monitor is the missing manual.

What Is It?

Think of it as a 24/7 brand surveillance system for AI assistants. It checks ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini with prompts to see how your brand and your competitors are being described. It tracks shifts over time, pings you when something changes and gives you historical context so you can understand the trends instead of making educated guesses.

What Are Your Options for Measuring AI Visibility?

Before Netpeak’s partnership with Serpstat brought LLM Brand Monitor to the table, brands had three main paths to tracking AI visibility — each with its own trade-offs:

Manual Tracking

The DIY approach: Open ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude and Gemini, type in your queries, and log results in a spreadsheet. You manually track every single day for all your optimized keywords. It’s free but requires no technical skills or API access — just patience and an unhealthy relationship with Google Sheets.

Enterprise Platforms

Tools like Semrush AI Toolkit, Profound and AirOps offer comprehensive tracking across multiple LLMs. Most companies buy expensive tracking tools at $499–$999/month, generate monthly reports showing low AI visibility, then don’t know what to do next. Plus, basic plans offer limited access to AI search tracking and prompts per LLM.

Point Solutions

Mid-tier trackers like Peec, Rankability and Scrunch AI focus on specific platforms or use cases. They’re cheaper but often Perplexity-first, meaning you’ll need to layer multiple tools for comprehensive coverage.

Comparison: AI Visibility Measurement Approaches

Approach Cost Coverage Automation Best For Biggest Drawback Manual Tracking Free Limited None Boot strapped startups Time-intensive, no trends Enterprise Platforms $299–$999+/month 10+ LLMs High Large brands, agencies Expensive, complex Point Solutions $95–$300/month 1–3 platforms Medium Specific needs Limited coverage LLM Brand Monitor Starts free (10 checks) ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity High (24/7) Teams wanting quick insights Newer to market

How LLM Brand Monitor Stands Out

Here’s where Netpeak’s partnership with Serpstat gets interesting. Built on Serpstat’s decade of search intelligence and enterprise SEO expertise, LLM Brand Monitor delivers automated, multi-model monitoring without the enterprise price tag or learning curve.

You set up a project, add your prompts or steal from the ready-made templates, pick the models you care about, then go live your life. Running 24/7, it normalizes responses, deduplicates the noise and sends you alerts when something meaningful happens. No spreadsheets, no sifting through 200-token rambles, no “Did it always say that?” panic.

The killer feature? Practical insights, not vanity metrics — built for marketing and product teams. Instead of drowning in data, you get visibility metrics, sentiment tracking and competitor intelligence that actually tells you what to do next. Your first 10 checks are free, setup takes under five minutes and you’re not locked into a $999/month enterprise contract to see if AI models are describing your brand as “innovative” or “that company that had the data breach.”

Who’s It For?

Marketing teams, founders, SEO and brand managers, PR folks and competitive intel squads who want to understand how AI models frame their company. If AI is becoming the new surface where customers form their first impressions, this is the periscope you want.

“We can now clearly see how AI describes brands, instead of relying on guesswork. LLM Brand Monitor gives marketers visibility into a channel that was previously invisible.” — Andrii Tarasenko, SEO Team Lead at Netpeak Agency

It’s the first real way to measure visibility inside AI assistants — and Netpeak partnering with LLM Brand Monitor means our clients get a head start while everyone else is still guessing.

Want to see what AI is saying about your brand? Dive in here: llmbrandmonitor.com.