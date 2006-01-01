Anton Tochylo
NJ author since 2024
Role:
Marketplace Promotion Team Lead
Company:
Netpeak Agency Ukraine
Information about yourself
I started my e-commerce journey in 2014 by creating my own website and dropshipping platform. Then, in 2016, I took a significant step further by delving into selling on global marketplaces. Since then, I have actively promoted products on platforms such as Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Walmart, and others. My efforts are aimed at helping Ukrainian manufacturers and brands expand into international markets and achieve successful sales abroad.
Journal posts
Show more