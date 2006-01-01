Anton Tochylo

Anton Tochylo

NJ author since 2024
Role:
Marketplace Promotion Team Lead
Company:
Netpeak Agency Ukraine
Socials:
Facebook Telegram LinkedIn
Information about yourself
I started my e-commerce journey in 2014 by creating my own website and dropshipping platform. Then, in 2016, I took a significant step further by delving into selling on global marketplaces. Since then, I have actively promoted products on platforms such as Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Walmart, and others. My efforts are aimed at helping Ukrainian manufacturers and brands expand into international markets and achieve successful sales abroad.
Socials:
Facebook Telegram LinkedIn

Journal posts

Marketplace
172 0
Marketplaces as a Growth Channel in International Trade: Platforms and Opportunities Recap
Marketplace
Marketplaces as a Growth Channel in International Trade: Platforms and Opportunities Recap
172 0
Marketplace
480 0
9 Steps for How to Prepare Your E-Commerce Business for SEO Voice Search (Checklist Included)
Marketplace
9 Steps for How to Prepare Your E-Commerce Business for SEO Voice Search (Checklist Included)
480 0
Marketplace
3586 9
Selling on Amazon vs. Shopify: Where Does Your Brand Have More Pricing Power?
Marketplace
Selling on Amazon vs. Shopify: Where Does Your Brand Have More Pricing Power?
3586 9
Marketplace
4813 10
Amazon Brand Management: Differentiation Strategies to Stand Out in a Saturated Marketplace
Marketplace
Amazon Brand Management: Differentiation Strategies to Stand Out in a Saturated Marketplace
4813 10
Marketplace
1814 7
How to Start Selling on Amazon and Why Your Biggest Amazon Threat Isn’t Other Sellers
Marketplace
How to Start Selling on Amazon and Why Your Biggest Amazon Threat Isn’t Other Sellers
1814 7
Marketplace
3467 8
What Is Amazon DSP and How Can It Predict What Your Customers Will Buy?
Marketplace
What Is Amazon DSP and How Can It Predict What Your Customers Will Buy?
3467 8
SEO
Marketplace
8960 12
Amazon SEO: The Ultimate 2025 Guide 
SEO
Marketplace
Amazon SEO: The Ultimate 2025 Guide 
8960 12
Marketplace
12375 8
Amazon PPC: The Ultimate 2025 Guide
Marketplace
Amazon PPC: The Ultimate 2025 Guide
12375 8
Marketplace
6495 5
Amazon Marketing Strategy to Differentiate Your Brand and Secure Revenue Growth in 2025
Marketplace
Amazon Marketing Strategy to Differentiate Your Brand and Secure Revenue Growth in 2025
6495 5
Case Studies
Marketplace
4863 5
How to Beat the Competition and Increase Revenue by 1.5 Times: A Case Study of Etsy Promotion for the Hair Accessories Niche
Case Studies
Marketplace
How to Beat the Competition and Increase Revenue by 1.5 Times: A Case Study of Etsy Promotion for the Hair Accessories Niche
4863 5
Marketplace
11391 14
The eBay Marketplace, and How to Advertise Products on It
Marketplace
The eBay Marketplace, and How to Advertise Products on It
11391 14
Show more