Hello Beauty Case Study: SEO Promotion of a German Beauty Salon Drives a 500% Increase in Bookings

Hello Beauty approached us intending to increase website traffic and, therefore, the number of service requests. We updated the website's structure, optimized the content, and made recommendations for a redesign. The result was organic growth: a 509% increase in clicks on the booking button and higher search rankings. This case study details the strategies we used to achieve these results.

Project: Hallo Beauty. Promotion period: November 2023 – November 2024. Promotion region: Germany. Service: SEO with monthly fee.

The client

Hello Beauty is a cosmetology studio in Hamburg that operates in two main areas: face and body care, and training beauty industry professionals through courses and seminars.

Promotion objective

The primary goal is to enhance Hello Beauty’s online presence by increasing traffic from the target audience and turning the website into an effective customer acquisition tool.

The key objectives were:

Increase the number of interested users

Improve search rankings

Attract new customers and retain existing ones

Increase the number of online appointments for procedures

Promotion strategy

A detailed portrait of Hallo Beauty's target audience allowed us to accurately identify user motivations. They are people for whom self-care is a way of life. Therefore, every website element must reflect the brand's care, convenience, and expertise, from the structure to the visual and textual content.

To implement the promotion strategy, we identified four main focus areas.

Step 1: Updating the website structure

Based on the target audience, we started designing a consistent website structure with information about all Hallo Beauty services and simple navigation.

We received a brief description of each service from our partner, which helped us better understand each area's specifics and adapt the plan to the audience's needs.

The new website structure included eight main sections:

8 main sections

38 categories

40 subcategories

A diagram of the website structure before and after the changes

Step 2: Content optimization

In the second stage, we analyzed competitors' content, focusing on the structure, text volume, and key queries used on conversion pages.

During the analysis, we identified missing and lost keywords that could attract more targeted traffic.

Based on this data, we developed an optimization strategy. Each query received an optimal amount of text and targeted keyword usage.

As a result, the content was optimized for search engines and became more useful and understandable for users.

Step 3: Website redesign

To enhance the visual appeal and values of the beauty industry, we collaborated with the client to create technical specifications for the redesign, which were then provided to the team of designers and developers. The focus was on creating a modern, user-friendly website with detailed service descriptions.

Example of a training category after redesign

Step 4: Technical audit

Next, we developed technical specifications to resolve issues affecting the website’s stable performance, including:

Page loading speed

Mobile responsiveness

Other critical errors

These changes enhanced the website’s usability and had a positive impact on its search rankings, traffic, and conversions.

Promotion results

All changes were made with one goal in mind: to make the website an effective tool for attracting customers. Here are the results we achieved over the past year.

Organic traffic: +1,281%. SEO optimization and content refinement increased the number of organic sessions by more than 12 times. Website visibility in search results: +700%. Adding relevant keywords and improving page structure helped the website reach top positions in search results. New users: +1,284%. Enhanced content, navigation, and ease of use made the site more appealing to new visitors. Time on site: +280%. Structural and content improvements captured user attention and boosted engagement. Number of key queries: +119%. The website began appearing in search results for a significantly higher number of targeted keywords. Conversions:

Clicks on the “Book Now” button: +509% Visits to the “Contact” page: +257% Clicks on the phone number: +1,900%



This case study shows how SEO and efficient service delivery can turn a website into a powerful tool for attracting customers.