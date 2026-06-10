How Many Reviews Do Top Movers Have in Chicago in 2026?

How Many Reviews Do Top Movers Have in Chicago in 2026?

Top movers in Chicago in our three-company sample report between 500 and 4,500+ Google reviews, with a lower-bound average of approximately 2,013 reviews as of June 23, 2026. However, review volume alone does not prove that a mover is the right fit: location, recency, licensing, estimates, and complaint history matter too.

The Professionals Moving Specialists — 6,300+ Google Reviews





The Professionals Moving Specialists reports more than 6,300 five-star Google reviews and over 1,000 five-star Yelp reviews. Founded in 2004, the family-owned company has over 20 years of experience serving Chicago and more than 145 surrounding suburbs.

Its services cover:

Local and long-distance moves

Residential and commercial relocations

Packing, unpacking, and storage

Piano, antique, and fine-art moving

Student, senior, and emergency moves

This broad service range allows customers to use one provider for standard household moves and relocations involving fragile, oversized, or specialized items.

Two Men and a Truck Chicago — 2,000+ Google Reviews

Two Men and a Truck Chicago has accumulated more than 2,000 Google reviews. The Chicago Downtown team is part of a brand with over 40 years of moving experience.

Its services include:

Residential and commercial moving

Local and long-distance relocations

Packing services and moving supplies

Internal and single-item moves

Junk removal

Climate- and temperature-controlled storage for moving customers

This combination allows customers to coordinate moving, packing, storage, and property clearance through one provider. Internal and single-item moving options also make the company suitable for smaller jobs that do not require a complete household relocation.

New City Moving — 7,732 Google Reviews

New City Moving has 7,732 Google reviews and approximately 1,300 Yelp reviews, giving it the largest Google review volume among the three companies in this comparison.

Founded in 2009 with one truck and two employees, the company has expanded to more than 70 trucks and nearly 200 professional movers. It states that its teams complete thousands of residential and commercial relocations annually.

Services cover everything from local Chicago moves to interstate and nationwide relocations.

Customers can also request:

Residential and office moving

Full or partial packing support

Temporary or long-term storage

Furniture assembly and disassembly

Transportation of pianos, artwork, and fragile items

A dedicated coordinator to manage the move

Its fleet size, packing options, and dedicated coordinator model support more complex moves involving high-rises, storage, multiple locations, or interstate transportation.

Chicago Movers Review Comparison

Moving company Google reviews New City Moving 7,732 The Professionals Moving Specialists 4,500+ Two Men and a Truck Chicago 2,000+ Lower-bound average 4,744+

Main Factors to Consider When Choosing Movers in Chicago

A large review count is reassuring, but it should begin your research rather than finish it. Here is how to choose Chicago movers more carefully:

Verify the license. The Illinois Commerce Commission says consumers must use an Illinois-licensed mover for an intrastate household move. Interstate movers and brokers should also be registered with FMCSA.

Get a written estimate . Illinois-licensed movers must provide a free written estimate. Ensure it includes the inventory, crew size, truck requirements, stairs, elevators, packing, and other requested services. For context on what Chicago advertising costs look like, see our Chicago moving CPC benchmarks for 2026.

Understand how charges are calculated. The ICC explains that many Chicago-area local moves are priced by workers and hours. Longer moves may be calculated using shipment weight and distance.

Read recent reviews. Look beyond the average rating. Check comments about damaged property, punctuality, quote accuracy, communication, and claims handling.

Review complaints and red flags. Watch out for movers who won't put anything in writing, ask for a big cash deposit upfront, quote you a price without ever seeing your stuff, or hand you blank documents to sign. FMCSA flags all of these as warning signs.

Understand damage and loss coverage. Confirm what the mover will cover if something is lost or damaged, and whether you need additional insurance.

For more detail, consult the Illinois household moving consumer guide and FMCSA’s moving company warning signs.

FAQ

Do movers in Chicago help with packing?

Yes. Many Chicago movers offer full or partial packing, unpacking, packing materials, and custom crating. Confirm whether these services are included in the estimate or charged separately.

What other services do Chicago movers offer?

Depending on the company, services may include storage, office relocation, long-distance moving, furniture assembly, loading and unloading, piano moving, and transportation of antiques or fine art.

Do movers in Chicago charge per hour or per day?

Most local Chicago moves are billed by the number of movers and hours on the clock. Longer hauls usually go by weight and distance. Don’t assume a flat daily rate — ask for the written estimate and the fine print.

Is the mover with the most reviews always the best?

No. More reviews just means more people had something to say. It doesn’t replace checking licenses, getting a real estimate, reading recent reviews, looking for complaints, or making sure your stuff is actually covered. For movers thinking about growth, here is how to get moving leads in 2026.

Turn Reviews Into More Moving Leads

A strong reputation can create growth only when customers can find it. Netpeak US helps moving companies connect reviews with full-funnel digital marketing, targeted PPC campaigns for movers, and sustainable SEO for moving companies.